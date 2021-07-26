Prince Harry's memoir would "destabilize the monarchy" and cause problems when Prince Charles succeeds to the throne, a royal expert fears. The alleged concerns appear to be connected to speculations that Prince Harry plans to publish a second book when the Queen dies, which a royal source fears may hinder the Queen's power handover to her oldest son, Prince Charles.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attorneys quickly denied claims of a book scheduled to be released after the Queen's death, calling the allegations "false and defamatory." Harry has only indicated that he is working on a book, which he hopes to publish in late 2022.

Harry, Meghan's belongings were removed from the palace

Prince Harry, 36, is preparing to release his explosive biography in four volumes, which he promises will go into the "highs and lows" of his amazing life. The book will be released next year to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. However, it was also reported that the Duke of Sussex's belongings have been removed from Frogmore Cottage and stored, as per The Sun.

After Harry traveled back to California following the dedication of Princess Diana's statue on July 1, Windsor Castle staff removed his and wife Meghan's living quarters and bedroom. It's unclear who ordered his belongings, which are reported to include framed paintings, to be packed up and deposited at the neighboring castle.

However, reports have surfaced that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, may never return to Frogmore but may return to the luxurious home when the rental agreement expires in April. After Harry agreed to write a tell-all memoir, royal sources claim it's "hard to believe" the pair will return for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

According to insiders, the Duke of Sussex merely wants to communicate the "facts" and has no intention of harming his family. Instead, he saw the book as an opportunity to reflect on his life and clarify misunderstandings. Royal insiders, on the other hand, strongly disagree, with nearly all senior royals fearing a recurrence of the Oprah Winfrey interview - or worse.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death, the Prince will issue his first book next year, touted as a "definitive chronicle of the events, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped define him." However, it falls on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, raising concerns that it may overshadow celebrations marking her 70 years as monarch.

The Royal family is disappointed with Prince Harry's memoir

A source said there is also "anger and disappointment" among royals in the book's content, which comes only months after the death of the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. For fear of fanning the flames of an already fragile relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, senior Palace officials have opted not to comment publicly on the announcement.

Last Monday, a representative for Prince Harry stated that proceeds from the first book will be donated to charity, but they have yet to explain whether this includes any advance payments made before publication or profits from the other three books.

On Sunday, Daily Mail confirms that Prince Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are considerably more sympathetic to him despite little doubt about his estrangement with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Prince Charles is concern about Prince Harry

Meanwhile, Prince Charles' acquaintances allege that the Prince of Wales feels his son is at a "crossroads." According to royal insiders close to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales is concerned about Prince Harry's chosen path."

The sources added the heir to the throne is worried that his youngest son is secretly writing his memoirs. As he begins life outside the royal family in the United States, the Prince of Wales feels his son is at a "crossroads."

The memoirs have the potential to be highly explosive books, revealing personal information about royal life. Prince Charles' friends say he is "bizarrely hellbent" on destroying his father's reputation, Express.co reported.

