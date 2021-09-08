Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been residing in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet since they formally stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020. Their time as senior royals in Britain's most renowned family, though, is still being debated.

According to a royal author, something Prince Charles had planned for the future did not sit well with the Duchess of Sussex, who was worried about the implications for her children. It's no secret that when Prince Charles takes the throne, he intends to make many reforms, one of which is his desire to "slim down the monarchy."

Only Prince Charles, his wife, his two sons, and their spouses were to be regarded as senior royals prior to Megxit, Cheat Sheet reported. According to Robert Lacey, an author, and historian for Netflix's The Crown, Meghan Markle was not pleased with Prince Charles' plans.

Meghan Markle expressed disappointment that Archie would not become a prince

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry's wife expressed her disappointment with her son not being granted the title of prince, although she did not elaborate on why he was not given the title. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit the Queen in the coming months to introduce their baby Lilibet to her great-grandmother.

Per The Sun, the Sussexes have now volunteered to fly the Duchess of Sussex to London to visit Queen Elizabeth II, which will be her first trip to the UK since Megxit. And, according to a source, it's uncertain whether the pair will spend Christmas with the Queen after not doing so for the last two years.

The Sussexes did not attend Christmas last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, instead of spending Christmas with the Royal Family, they spent it in Canada. Furthermore, according to a scathing poll, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity among Brits has plummeted to new lows.

According to a YouGov poll, just 26% of British people "like" Meghan Markle, while 65% detest her. Prince Harry has a net favorability rating of -25 percent, with just 34% of respondents say they like him and 59% say they don't.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want their daughter to be christened in the United Kingdom with the Queen's presence. The Sussexes' second child, Lilibet Diana, has reportedly made an official request to see the Queen for her to meet her 11th great-grandchild.

Since they stepped down as working royals, Meghan and Harry have had a difficult relationship with the Royal Family. However, Prince Harry claims to remain close to his grandmother and wants his kid to be christened at Windsor.

Lilibet Diana, often known as Lili, is named after Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and her great grandmother's pet name. She was born in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, in June, but because no date has been chosen, speculation is prevalent that, with travel being an issue, they may opt to do it in the United States.

The Sussexes have yet to reveal even a peek of their daughter's appearance, and the odds of a Windsor homecoming appear to be dwindling as the days pass. Although no official date has been established, speculation is widespread. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Sussex's son, was baptized in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in front of close relatives and friends in July 2019.

When the service was held, he was only two months old. Because Lilibet is now older than Archie was at the time of his christening, it's obvious that the pair is eager to choose a date, as per MIRROR.

