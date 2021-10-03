A new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), revealed by China that looks like the US Valkyrie drone, engineered by Chinese hackers who stole the data. It is the same case with the US Black Hawk UH-60 that was also copied when they got a hold of one. However, the question remains about how good the drone is in comparison to the original.

The US-company Kratos built a UAV, but the drone might have performance differences compared to the original. Beijing wants to develop China's military technology to be better than most countries.

China unveils new system of weaponry

Last Wednesday, the long-ranged FH-97 drone was displayed, which can have varied weapons armed on it. Wu Wei, representing China Aerospace Science Technology Corp's, described the capabilities of the electronic warfare system, reported the Express UK.

Joe Hildebrand, a western journalist, then asked an ironic question, saying what could stop anything from going wrong, cited Sky News, especially when China has planes that can loiter for 24-hours, and shoot targets.

🇨🇳 China Aerospace Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd. will present the Feihong series of UAV at the Zhuhai Airshow 2021. It seems they range from traditional-shape ones(FH-95), to MALE ones (FH-97), to loitering munitions (FH-901) & to hybrid tri-rotor ones (FH-909) pic.twitter.com/AI9u38BmcV — Jesus Roman (@jesusfroman) September 24, 2021

This week, the Chinese military had the biggest air show that featured advanced technology systems that are cutting edge. Included in the exhibition is spacecraft technology and also another tech that Beijing will use in all probability.

Zhuhai, located south of the mainland where the airshow was held, was affected by COVID-19 related travel advisory that keeps it domestic. However, non-local observers were still there to see what China has in advanced military technology. Possibly, China has a US Valkyrie drone reverse engineered via stolen data.

Kelvin Wong, a Singapore-based defense editor at Janes, remarked that primary systems used by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) used to be a closely guarded secret. This time they are featured in the exhibition and have attracted attention from international bodies.

Showcase of Chinese military systems

Several military systems were on show, like the WZ-7 Xianglong flying at high altitudes with longer loitering time, noted Defense News, which touted to be equal to the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk, a poorly designed engine.

Wong remarks that the WZ-7 Xianglong was seen at airbases near the India-Chinese and North Korean borders, especially the South China Sea.

So far, the baseline of optimal performance for the Sino-technology of engines is very low compared to a higher quality of western machines. For this engagement, the J-20 stealth fighter used Chinese jet engines, not Russian ones.

The PLA has two homegrown engines for the C-17 equivalent is for the Y-20 heavy transport, the plane designer said last Wednesday.

One is the J-16D with an electronic counter-measure suite that is supposed to be as good as the EA-18G Growler, seen parked during the exhibit. It is still up in the air if the plane can have the same capability as the Growler if it can stymy the air defenses of Taiwan.

Wong added the J-16D has three types of jamming equipment underneath, one for three aspects of an electronic signal.

Their Feihong UAV is their version of the expendable loyal wingman as force enhancers to protect piloted jets. Several nations are serious about the US with the best technology for now.

It was not mentioned if the drone would be sold to other nations, though many foreign guests were all ears. Another is new technology rockets for space use. If a US Valkyrie drone reverse engineered via espionage was indeed done, chances are it will be an inferior copy of the western design.

