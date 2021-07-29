China is cooking up an experimental laser mounted on the tip of their hypersonic missiles. The laser is believed to help the rocket go faster than Mach 5 as it is touted to travel.

Equipping the laser on the tip would lessen the air resistance of the flight and drag, slowing down anything flying. This new technology will challenge the US as China wants to dominate the world with advanced weapons.

The goal, according to sources, is that China wants to unseat the US as the most potent superpower by 2050. Except most of the technology of China is at the expense of others through espionage or other was to purloin advanced tech.

Laser-adapted technology on hypersonic missiles will boost speed and accuracy

The CCP is pushing for a laser-adapted technology for use on hypersonic rockets. A special hypersonic laser gun will be mounted to hypersonic missiles achieving burst of speed makes super-duper Chinese nukes faster and accurately noted Newsweek.

This laser lessens airflow at the front of a jet or a missile. The said laser makes the travel path very slippery-reaching speeds more than Mach 5+ will give adversaries a little time to defend themselves from a direct hit.

The Space Engineering University, a military institute, strives to evaluate the performance, power, speed, and devastating impact of these advanced hypersonic missiles.

One of the institutions working with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is developing an experimental laser to quicken a Chinese hypersonic missile, reported the Sun UK.

How the small laser will work

Once the laser fires to the front of any speeding object, laser light makes a teardrop-shaped plasma core which reduces air resistance in front of it, allowing the hypersonic missiles to go faster on their course.

Chinese engineers hope to master the technology to achieve this technical feat before the Americans.

According to Shi Jilin and Wang Diankai, who have made studies on the tech applications of lasers in several publications, say the application is possible with laser-plasma drag reduction technology.

This new technology will be favorable for aerial flight weapons, whether a missile or an aircraft speeding at more than five times Mach speed ('Mach 5'). The laser will transform the sonic boom in the front of vehicles. Findings say that air drag and resistance is about 70% reported by Chinese scientists.

A laser is used to stop a shockwave from forming, stop heating, and have almost no air pressure to cause problems. China boasts that Shin and Wang will develop a laser small enough to be fitted in front of a hypersonic weapon but so powerful that it can reach its target.

The US Congressional Research Service had a report on hypersonic weapons this month. It outlines the development of hypersonic technology from the early 2000s.

Russia and China have the drop on the US when it comes to this technology, so further research and developments are done to keep pace with this challenge. One contrast is that the US has not been keen on using nukes, but things may change eventually.

The advanced technology of using an experimental laser to make Chinese hypersonic missiles faster and hit targets accurately will be on watch, and it needs a counter tech which is what the US needs soon!

