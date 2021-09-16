When questioned by a reporter on Thursday if President Joe Biden was being "honest" earlier this year when he claimed in an interview that none of his experts supported leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to explicitly respond.

The reporter questioned Psaki on allegations that Gen. Scott Miller, who led US and NATO forces in Afghanistan until July, told Congress he rejected Biden's entire pullout plan.

Psaki stated that she will not "get into detail" about who offered what advice and in which forum. She then transferred the burden to outgoing President Donald Trump, citing his previously agreed-upon May 1 withdrawal deadline, Fox News reported.

Biden denies claims that advisers warned him against Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden denied military officers cautioned him against his pullout timetable and sought to maintain 2,500 soldiers in the region in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos earlier this year.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump slammed Milley and Biden on Wednesday night after the commander-in-chief protected the embattled general from charges that his calls to Chinese officials violated the chain of command.

Per Daily Mail, the former president accused Biden of hiding for Milley because the general may know "dirty secrets" regarding Biden's tumultuous Afghanistan pullout. Milley acknowledged making two conversations with his Chinese counterpart, one before the election and the other in January, amid accusations that he did so behind Trump's back to avoid rogue action by the then-president.

Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been dubbed a threat to the country who "secretly worked with our greatest military foe" by Tucker Carlson, who also slammed Biden for endorsing the disgraced general. Meanwhile, Psaki reiterated the administration's support for Milley, hailing him as a "patriot" and urging people to remember Trump's last two months in office.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chimed in, stating that if the conversation took to occur, China might use it to their advantage, and calling Milley's choice to make unauthorized contact with Chinese generals treasonous.

After the beleaguered military official acknowledged making the unauthorized call without the knowledge of the Pentagon chief or President Trump, President Joe Biden expressed his "high confidence" in Milley.

Psaki dismisses concerns about Biden's frequent coughing

President Biden's constant coughing and clearing his throat while speaking to the public raised worries about his health during a White House briefing on Thursday after he halted numerous times during his statement on tax rises minutes earlier.

Psaki answered, ignoring the fact that Biden's public remarks are frequently interrupted by his sluggish delivery. The White Press Secretary was asked later in the briefing when Biden would receive a medical test, as per the NY Post.

"I realize this is a reasonable question. I don't have anything new to report. He'll be getting one shortly. And when he does, we'll make sure you're all aware of it and have access to the information," she explained.

During speeches or public statements, Biden, 78, frequently takes a break to clear his throat. The hashtag "Bidencough" has grown so popular that it has its own hashtag on social media. Aids stated he had a minor cold after coughing and being hoarse while speaking in December after the Electoral College confirmed his victory in the 2020 election.

More recently, at a speech in favor of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election on Monday, the president hacked at numerous times, prompting him to apologize and even take a glass of water.

His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, informed the Wall Street Journal during the presidential campaign that Biden is fit to serve as president, but that he is being treated for high cholesterol, acid reflux illness, and seasonal allergies. Acid reflux causes him to clean his throat frequently, according to O'Connor.

