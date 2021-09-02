Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, got into an argument with a male reporter about Joe Biden's support for abortion rights after the reporter brought up the president's Catholic beliefs.

Psaki was confronted by reporters on Thursday at the White House press briefing about the Supreme Court's decision this week to allow a highly controversial Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks and deputizes state citizens with promises of $10,000 rewards for bringing lawsuits against anyone who helps someone obtain an abortion other than the patient herself.

Jen Psaki targets male reporter's gender

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, Democrats and women's health advocates slammed the court's decision to allow the law to take effect, and members of Congress, as well as the White House, have called for legislation to enshrine abortion rights in federal law, though such a bill would almost certainly fail in the 50-50 vote in the Senate

"I know you've never been pregnant," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said to a male Catholic TV reporter who questioned how President Joe Biden reconciles his abortion views with his faith. She was also questioned if Biden's stance on court cramming had altered as a result of the current decision, Daily Mail reported.

In April, Biden established a committee to investigate the Supreme Court, which is exploring suggestions such as increasing the number of justices, imposing term limits, narrowing the court's authority, or mandating that an act of Congress be invalidated only by a supermajority of the court's members.

When the Senate approved Justice Amy Coney Barrett only weeks before the election, Biden pledged such a panel as progressive Democrats campaigned to enlarge the Supreme Court. Psaki stated that departments throughout the White House and the Department of Justice were working immediately to see what, if any, actions might be done in Texas to protect women's freedom to choose and access to healthcare.

Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local authorities, with possible criminal penalties. The measure's opponents sought Supreme Court review after a federal appeals court refused to enable a quick review of the statute before it went into force.

Following the Supreme Court's refusal to hear a lawsuit over Texas' strict new abortion legislation, Biden issued a strong statement on Thursday ordering the executive branch to undermine the court.

Later in the briefing, Psaki described herself as a firm supporter of a woman's right to an abortion, praising Planned Parenthood and other organizations that strive to protect and maintain abortion services across the United States.

Per The Independent via MSN, the Supreme Court's decision this week has sparked a new round of calls from progressives to expand or "stack" the Court and eliminate its conservative majority. While the president has expressed opposition to such a move, he did follow through on a campaign promise earlier this year to establish a commission to look into judicial reforms, including Supreme Court expansions.

Pro-life leaders blast Jen Psaki's defense to Biden

The White House press secretary has come under fire for appearing to attack a male reporter's gender when defending President Biden's abortion stance. Psaki's remarks reflect a trend of powerful women exploiting their gender to obstruct men's participation in abortion debates. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for example, has previously stated that she knows more about childbearing than the Pope.

The government has been divided on the issue, with Biden supporting taxpayer funding of most abortions as well as codifying Roe v. Wade. The Catechism's section on abortion, on the other hand, declares that the process and infanticide are "abominable sins."

The problem occasionally transcends political boundaries as well. Terrisa Bukovinac, who served on the board of Rehumanize International and previously chaired Democrats for Life, told Fox News that abortion was a human rights problem. Despite this, several left-wing organizations have promoted abortion as a basic human right or necessary health treatment.

