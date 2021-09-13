In his speech in 2001 during the commemoration of the 9/11 attack, former President George W. Bush pays tribute to the fallen United Airlines Flight 93 says America at its purest. He speaks on that day, in the skies where 33 people choose to save others and the ones on the ground were united, the true spirit of 9/11.

On that day, America faced an exterior assault of terrorists riding planes to destroy targets, shock, and fear in the American homeland.

Years later, the America that emerged is a glimmer of that day, and 20 years after, the battle is within America now.

Bush remarks Americas unity is not the same as 20 years ago

In his speech during the 9/11 commemoration of the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, he gave his thought on that fateful day in the early years of being president when America was under attack, and 2,977 people lost their lives, reported the Express UK.

Noting when the jets were falling, weaponized by terrorists, which galvanized America into a remarkable unity that is not the same twenty years later. He cited those forces of disuniting as making everyone disagree and result in conservatism versus cancel culture.

He added that much of the politics since then is divisive, attempting to draw out anger, fear, and resentment that is causing trouble in America and the future it has ahead of it.

Dangers lurk within America displayed in the January 6 incident

Bush touched on the malevolence of canceled culture and the right-wing extremists when Americans stormed the Capitol for the reason of dissent about the contested 2020 election of Joe Biden. It shows that there are also dangers within, from violence inside the country no better than terrorists.

Those who engender violence against their fellow Americans and violent extremists who wish for the nation's fall are no different. The passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 gave their lives to defend against.

Less than 30 minutes after the hijacking, passengers and crew made phone calls and decided to retake Flight 93. They rushed up the aisle toward the cockpit. The cockpit voice recorder captured sounds of a desperate struggle.

Such forces seek to cancel pluralism, how it affects citizens from all walks of life, and how the organization wants to desecrate and cancel out symbols of nationalism. Those who want to erase America's spirit are no better than those forces on 9/11, and it is a duty to repel them.

On that day, the Al Qaeda used passenger planes as weapons to assault the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and the symbolic attack on America itself, the Capitol Building. Sacrifice if the passengers of Flight 93 stopped it, there were no answers but only what had been seen.

Bush calls for unity

The former president added that when the jets crashed and the buildings fell, many held each other's hands and worked together, America then as it was.

When Muslims could have rejected entreaties, there was unity in the nation, all faiths and creeds joined by faith. Then-president George W. Bush went to the Islamic center in Washington to deliver a message, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Isolationism was discarded, and outsiders were welcome, not seen as a threat. Those young enough when it happened were spurred to action, not thinking of themselves.

All praises were given to 33 passengers and the seven crew of the doomed flight, choosing to resist than die crashing in the Capitol Building, fought the terrorists, and forced it down on a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

George W. Bush remarked that United Airlines Flight 93 repulsed a terrorist threat and saved the capital, citing the NBC News, who carried out what many would do and stood in for America in its dire moments against terrorists.

