Despite the fact that the topic was largely irrelevant during the campaign, Republicans continue to raise concerns about Biden's mental health.

Republican Lawmakers Questioned Biden's Mental Capacity

In an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty openly questioned Biden's mental ability, concerning the manner he handled the problem in Afghanistan, as reported in a recently published article in MSN News.

Additionally, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said earlier this week that Biden's management of the Afghan government's collapse was enough to consider impeaching him under the 25th Amendment. Meanwhile, it can also be remembered that Democrats have spent most of Trump's presidency pushing for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

During an exchange of conversation between Hewitt and Hagerty, the Republican Senator from Tennessee said that this has caused uncertainty not just in his mind, but also in the minds of many Americans. The President's lack of interest in this and his reluctance to confront it have been stunning, according to a published article in the USA Today.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Health: 'Something's Not Right' says Former White House Physician

Biden's Age is Associated With his Mental Capacity

Jim Geraghty wrote: "The president turns 79 in November. He last released a summary of his health condition in December 2019. In May, a White House spokesman said Biden had not had a medical checkup or taken a physical this year, but that he would by the end of the year," according to a published article in the National Review.

He also added that President Joe Biden did not update his health status or there were no updates about his mental capacity since 2019. In his article entitled "Something is wrong with the President," he also said that they are all being asked to pretend we don't notice.

Meanwhile, the president's incoherence, the insistence that he was incorrectly briefed, his denial that he was warned by his military advisers, and his unusually low profile in the past week raise troubling questions about his ability to perform his duties, according to the transcript of his interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos.

Is There Something Wrong With the President?

President Biden delivered a 20-minute address from a teleprompter on Monday afternoon after making no public appearances for four days amid a significant international crisis. He took no questions. He returned to Camp David right away. He had nothing planned on Tuesday.

He delivered another 20-minute lecture on vaccine boosters from Camp David on Wednesday, but this time he did not take any questions. The president also appeared for an on-camera interview with George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, which did not go well.

Moreover, Pres. Joe Biden will meet with his national-security team and hear the president's daily briefing from the intelligence community. He is expected to return to his Delaware home today, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, this is a very uncommon itinerary for a president in the midst of a foreign policy crisis. A president may carry out his duties from any place, whether it is Camp David or his own home. But Biden is seldom seen in public, says little when he goes public, refuses to answer any questions outside of his lone planned interview, and appears irritated when confronted with Stephanopoulos' queries.

Related Article: Former White House Physician Predicts Biden Will Resign, POTUS Needs To Take Cognitive Test



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.