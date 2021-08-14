A woman claims Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempting to rape in 1995, is harassing her. As a consequence of the first-degree attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, Petty is required to register as a sex offender, and he was recently charged with failing to register and accepting a plea deal.

Last year, Petty was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender in California, which was a condition of his sentence for attempting to rape Hough, who was 16 at the time. He was previously imprisoned for the crime for four years.

Hough also alleges that she and her family were subjected to an onslaught of unwanted calls and uninvited visits in 2020 and that she was offered $500,000 in return for issuing a statement claiming that Petty did not assault her.

Nicki Minaj allegedly tries to pay husband's victim

Hough alleges Nicki and Kenneth harassed her directly and indirectly after she turned down Minaj's $500,000 offer not to go out about her story, according to documents obtained by TMZ. As a result of the pair's conduct, Hough alleges she has been exposed to emotional distress.

Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction, but he failed to do so when he relocated to California with Minaj, and he was arrested in March 2020. Jennifer Hough, now 43, alleges Minaj and Petty harassed her and tried to get her to retract her testimony shortly after Petty was jailed.

Hough claims she has not worked since May 2020 as a result of severe depression, paranoia, frequent moving, harassment, and threats from the defendants and their associates, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Because she is afraid of retaliation, she is presently living in isolation.

The lawsuit claims Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty engaged in harassment, witness intimidation, and intentional infliction of mental distress, and wants unspecified damages. Hough had previously only been identified as 'Jennifer' in interviews, but she is named in the case and spoke to The New York Times on Friday using her real name.

Accuser dismissed claims that she had a relationship with Petty

Per The Sun, Hough claims Minaj of intimidating, threatening, and harassing her in the lawsuit. She alleges that in March 2020, Minaj phoned her and offered to fly Hough to Los Angeles or send her publicist to Hough to "craft a statement recanting Plaintiff's rape accusation."

According to the lawsuit, the 10-time Grammy nominee also publicly defended her spouse in 2018, tweeting, "Kenny was 15, she was 16, in a relationship, but go awf Internet."

The statement is false, according to Hough, who claims she was never in a relationship with Petty and just knew him from the neighborhood. Such accusations are harassment, said Hough.

The accuser further claims that Nicki Minaj attempted to bribe her with $20,000 by promising to send happy birthday videos to her daughter for her sweet 16th birthday as a bonus. The lawsuit began in 1994 when Hough was 16 years old.

According to the complaint, she reported to the authorities that Petty - then a 16-year-old Hough knew growing up in Queens, New York - had raped her after forcing her into a house with a knife. Kenneth Petty was apprehended and charged with rape in the first degree. He pleaded guilty to attempted rape and was sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

