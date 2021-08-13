United Kingdom authorities reported that the fanatical gunman who fatally shot five people, including a young girl, in the deadliest mass shooting in the region in more than a decade, previously declared himself as "The Terminator" and an involuntary celibate.

Officials identified the gunman on Friday as 22-year-old Jake Davison, who is believed to have first shot and killed his mother inside their family home. He then allegedly headed out and fatally shot a five-year-old girl, her dad, and two other victims before committing suicide.

'The Terminator' Gunman

Police later investigated the suspect's hard drives and online activity, where they discovered he had a YouTube channel where he frequently expressed his discontent of being a "fat as f*ck" virgin who has never even kissed a girl.

In his posts, Davison said he was "getting uglier" and "defeated by life" as he said he related to Incels, the "involuntary celibates" who are responsible for several mass murderers in the United States and Canada, Fox News reported.

Davison's social media also revealed that he was obsessed with the American gun culture, where he claimed to be from Arizona, which has not yet been confirmed. In his last YouTube rant last month, the suspect wore a Giants shirt and compared himself to the rogue assassin android from the "Terminator" franchise played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the video, the gunman said the "Terminator" movies showed how the whole world was against you and there was no hope for humanity. Davison used the name Professor Waffle on his channel where uploaded videos of him bodybuilding and saying he took steroids. He said he also dreamed of "cocaine-fuelled sex."

Read Also: At Least 1 Student Dead After Middle Schooler Opens Fire, Raising Concerns for Gun Laws

Police identified Davison's five victims, with the first being his mother, 51-year-old Maxine Davison. The youngest of the fatalities was three-year-old Sophie Martyn, whose father, 43-year-old Lee Martyn, tried to protect. The remaining two victims were 59-year-old Stephen Washington and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, CNN reported.

Tragic Incident

The tragic shooting was witnessed by members of the public, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said. He added that the gunman shot two more victims further down the road, who fortunately survived and were being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses who observed the crime said Davison used a pump-action shotgun, which was recovered by police. Law enforcement analyzed the firearm but has not yet released information about the gun.

Lee, the father of the young girl, was seen putting his arms around his daughter Sophie as Davison fired at them in the street in Keyham, Plymouth. One witness said the father did everything he could to protect his daughter from the gunman.

The 43-year-old father was seen walking home with Sophie, his adopted daughter before Davison turned his sights on them. Witnesses said Lee frantically tried to use his body to shield his daughter from the gunshots. His wife, 42-year-old Becky, who is an intensive care nurse, was comforted by friends the night after, The Sun reported.



Related Article: Man Pleads Guilty for Using Home-Shaking Explosives for Gender Reveal Stunt Heard Across Two States

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.