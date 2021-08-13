Albuquerque authorities reported that at least one middle schooler was fatally shot by another student in the area on Friday.

Officials said that the tragic incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. local time between two students during lunch break. The two involved were outside of Washington Middle School on that day, which was just the third day of classes for the school district.

Middle School Shooting

Police said they were unsure what grades the two students were in but noted that they were both about 13 years old. They added that the incident was an isolated case between the suspect and the victim. A school resource officer quickly took the gunman into custody, who was praised by police for his immediate response to the situation.

Officials said the quick-thinking of the school personnel was a de-escalating factor that protected the lives of other students in the area. Police reported that there were no other victims in the incident that took place outside the school building near the track, ABC News reported.

During a press conference, Scott Elder, superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools, said the day was a terrible day for APS and for the community. He expressed his sincere sympathies to the family of the victim and his gratitude to the Washington Middle School staff who de-escalated the situation.

While police were unsure of how many shots were fired during the shooting, one witness at the scene said the gunman shot six times. Officials quickly transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. On Thursday before the shooting, two students got into a fight where one threatened to bring a gun to school.

The incident is the second recorded homicide in the last 24 hours in the city and is the 80th for this year, which has already matched record numbers that were seen in 2019, KOB reported.

Police initially put the school on lockdown and advised parents to quickly get their children from the area. Amari Asbury, an eighth-grader, spoke with his mother's permission and was one of the witnesses in the shooting. "He brought out the gun, cocked it, and all you hear is boom, boom, boom. Everybody just starts running," he said.

Gun Surge in the United States

The incident comes amid many states discussing gun laws and politicians battling on restrictions on firearms. In Salt Lake City, a recent push to loosen gun laws in several states in the United States. The efforts have put police officers against Republican lawmakers who usually showed support for law enforcement agencies.

Many police, including those from Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, have pushed to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before being able to carry guns in public. The plans came amid the surge of gun violence in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Fabian Blache Jr., the executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association, said the process was just another opportunity for officers to get hurt. He added it was a danger to law enforcement, US News reported.



