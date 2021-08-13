A woman went missing after leaving a wedding, and the victim was not located by search efforts. The search party concluded that she might have been devoured alive by wild bears when they could not find a trace of her. The woman was said to have abruptly left a wedding party before making desperate calls for help.

The missing woman was identified as Yana Balobanova, 24, who called for help via her mobile after getting lost in the remote reaches of Sverdlovsk, Russia. To date, the woman has not been located by authorities.

Traces of a possible wild bear attack

Reports reveal disturbing evidence of a possible bear attack, but not just only one. The search team said the canines came across multiple brown bear scents using sniffer hounds, reported the Sun UK.

Worse was that traces of more than one of the large and powerful predators were found, which led to Balobanova being attacked and ripped apart by the beasts.

She attended her friend's modest wedding at a forest near Severouralsk, where she allegedly had a severe disagreement with a guest. The argument prompted her to leave, that she abruptly went towards the woods, which was the last seenof her.

Others thought she would be able to find a way out of the forest after the episodic performance.

A month went by, and not a trace of her was seen after she made the call for help. Authorities say that the woman must have been devoured alive by wild bears, which would indicate that the bear killed and ate the victim.

Read Also: Indian Sloth Bear Kills, Harms More People Than Their Larger Cousins

Even the Wildlife inspector Andrei Sakulin admitted that not finding her body in the forest could confirm the victim's demise. He added that it would now be impossible to find her alive.

Traces of a family of bears, a mother, and her cub, were seen during the search for Yana. These footprints led to the conclusion that her chances of getting killed or eaten alive are a distinct possibility.

Sakulin added that if any human comes across a bear with cubs in the woods, the mother could attack without warning, not even a growl.

The beast could take down the human by biting and ripping the victim apart; even running is useless for anyone. These large mammals can run up to 60 kph, grab the victim and slay with one swipe of its clawed paws.

Male bears roaming the forest could become especially deadly towards the fall month.

Sakulin said the bears could have buried the mangled remains in the soil after eviscerating the woman.

Wild bears detected during rescue operation

Yakov Balobanov, the victim's father, recalls how the sniffers got to a spot in the forest where they went close to their handlers. This reaction means the dogs have detected the scent of bears.

Later, the men handling the sweep search said that Yana could be dead and devoured when dogs sensed the bear scent. He added that his daughter has a slight chance of surviving in the Severouralsk forest, reports Pattaya One.

The missing woman made two calls to emergency services, one at night, the next in the early morning, and the calls ended. Next, others heard nothing of her since, and she was not found during the search sweep.

Natalia Volkova, head of Proryv volunteer search squad, said an older man saw her in the forest alone, cited 7News.

It might be the woman was devoured alive by wild bears and can never be found, but the hopes of her family are high despite the long shot.

Related Article: Large Bear Mauls Russian Camper to Death As Terrified Companions Watch, Survivors Walk Barefoot to Reach Rescue

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.