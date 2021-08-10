One of the most towering space vehicles is the SpaceX SN20, equipped with a superheavy booster pioneering to reach Mars someday. The race among billionaires who will make the most commercially viable spacecraft that can breach the atmosphere and reach the red planet is the bet of Elon Musk.

The Starship Serial Number 20 (SN20) was mounted atop the Super Heavy booster last Friday, which adds 400 feet tall. Combined with the launch gantry that is 75 feet off the ground, it has a total of 475 feet that are a bit taller than the Giza Pyramid in Egypt.

Elon Musk's SN20 Stacked on Super Heavy Booster

Technically one of the most complex technological achievements financed by the private sector and is the baby of Elon Musk innovation.

In the Boca testing facility in Chica, Texas, where the launch pad of SpaceX is located, the SN20 was finally linked to the booster last Friday. The massive booster unit was brought to the facilities last Wednesday, reported the Daily Mail.

Designed as the initial stage of Musk's SpaceX agency, the booster is supposed to be reused in a Starship system. Hopefully, the design will be the first manufactured spacecraft to go to Mars and other planets. Mounted in the upper unit over the booster is the Starship, which is 165-feet tall.

All 6 engines mounted to first orbital Starship pic.twitter.com/l5QnQRSg3D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

According to Musk, CEO and co-founder of SpaceX, he estimated a projected one million humans on Mars by the middle of the 2020s. This goal would require the rockets to take three flights per day, with 1,000 blast-offs in a year. The SpaceX SN20 equipped with a superheavy booster will be the workhorse of the missions.

SN20 is scheduled for an orbital launch before the end of 2021. On Thursday, it was moved when the large booster unit was emplaced on the launch structure. Wednesday, the SpaceX co-founder posted on Twitter three pictures of the gigantic crane used to raise the giant booster to the position. The booster has 29 colossal Raptor engines, placed on the launch pad by the crane 'Mechazilla'. He added that the giant crane, 'Mechazilla,' is expected to do this job but is not ready yet.

Mechazilla is the Starship gantry that catches booster on its return to earth after sending a space vehicle into the atmosphere.

The Super Heavy Booster or Booster 4 must pass pressure tests and engine tests before getting certified for use. If the unit performs as expected, it will be ready to send the SN20 into space, noted Space.

SpaceX SN20 Delayed by Final Certifications

No launch schedule has been set yet, but permission has already been filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), eyeing six months from the date. which starts from June 20, with permission

According to Musk, an environmental review is needed from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which might cause a lengthy delay.

Space News reports that details will be given to the FAA to thresh out and what goes down during the projected launch of the SpaceX spacecraft.

The booster is supposed to land in the Mexican Gulf, 20 miles from shore. Next, the Starship will ignite the Engines to push it into orbit, then splash in the Pacific Ocean, 62-miles northwest of Kauai island of Hawaii.

The SpaceX SN20 equipped with the superheavy booster as reusable is still developing and refining stage. SpaceX's fundamental goal is to design that it will return to a designated launch pad in the future, the next generation of space vehicles, unlike Virgin's or Amazon commercial versions that are not fully-fledged space vehicles.

