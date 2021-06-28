Superpower China is taking its next step in the space race. Its next investment puts it at the doorstep of outer space. It is one indication that Beijing is catching up on critical technologies for long-term space habitation.

A dragon in space

In the middle of June, the People's Republic of China (PRC) sent three astronauts to the main module of the new Tiangong space station, which is a modest 54-feet long. They will spend 90 days in zero gravity working on the station to make it fully operational, reported Science.

There will be more missions. This particular one is the third of 11 scheduled missions from 2021 to 2022 to finish the station. Two more laboratories will be added to the main docking capsule for scientists to occupy within the next two years.

Construction of the T-shaped orbiting habitat called 'Heavenly Palace' started in April 2021. Placed in low earth orbit from an altitude of about 211 to 280 miles, it is projected to be operational within 10 to 15 years, said Xinhua.

China's big leap to space

Tiangong will have multiple purposes that include the operation of spacecraft and its maintenance. It will also feature technologies that will allow the first missions into the solar system. According to Bai Linhou, Tiangong's Deputy Chief Designer, it will encompass the reasons for Chinese space development. The Chinese space station 'Tiangong' will redefine the International Space Station's mission.

Science will be the reason why experiments will be done by astronauts for longer periods. Its goal is to make cutting-edge research like that done on the ISS. Most important is to use the 'Heavenly Palace' to develop space research and resources with other nations.

Tiangong and the ISS

The Chinese space station and the Zhurong Mars rover are successes for Beijing's foray into space, which might push the U.S space programs to move forward faster.

Last May, NASA's new head, Bill Nelson said that China is moving ahead and catching up. Adding that NASA should get funds for its programs, as noted by Spaceflight Now.

Dale Skran, Chief Operating Officer for the National Space Society, mentioned that the Tiangong will affect the ISS. He said that the US should not leave the ISS program, because it a political statement to China. This means extending the service life of the ISS and allowing a transition to future commercial LEO (low-Earth orbit) stations.

Agreements with all participants of the ISS has it lasting till 2024, but efforts to keep it running until 2030 are under negotiation. Nelson Pace, a NASA Administrator, said the station will not stay in orbit forever. Pace remarked that some components will wear out in time, like the Russian modules Zarya and Zvezda, which were meant for the Mir-2 Station.

One solution by NASA would be adding stations owned by future space corporations in low earth orbit.

There are doubts about China's intentions, but ultimately, the Chinese space station 'Tiangong' will redefine the International Space Station's mission in space as well as set the stage for The Dragon's ambitions in space.

