New York City authorities reported at least 10 people were shot, one of which fatally, in seven different incidents across the region from Wednesday to Thursday.

The dead victim was identified to be a 42-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and head on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place in Prospect Heights. The incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

A String of Shooting Incidents

The female was first discovered unconscious and unresponsive and immediately transported to Interfaith Hospital. However, upon being taken to the medical facility, medical experts pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in relation to the crime and they have not revealed the victim's name as they have yet to inform her family. Sources said that during an investigation of the scene of the crime, officials discovered five 9mm shell casings on the ground.

At around 8:00 p.m. another shooting occurred where a 34-year-old man was shot in the torso in a shooting on 10th Avenue near Dyckman Street in Fort George. The crime began when the driver of another vehicle rolled up alongside the victim and fired off several rounds, police said, the New York Post reported.

In another incident, a bizarre Brooklyn shooting led to the injury of at least three people from only one bullet. Police have arrested one of the suspects in relation to the crime that included two bystander victims. The criminals shot the victims on July 11 near the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

Authorities said that a 17-year-old boy, whose identity was kept hidden, turned himself over to the police on Monday. The suspect revealed that he and two others got into an argument with a 33-year-old man and gunfire immediately ensued.

He said that the victim was shot in the ankle, where the bullet ricocheted off the sidewalk, split apart, and struck two other bystanders who were in their 50s. Police said one of the victims was hit in the foot by a fragment of the bullet, the New York Daily News reported.

Unintended Shooting Victims

In a Jamaica, Queens, shooting, bullets struck an MTA bus, injuring two passengers, which could be seen on footage. The incident occurred at around 9:05 a.m. on 148th Street and Jamaica Avenue. Police said that a gunman was aiming at a man on Jamaica Avenue when his bullets veered off and hit a Q8 bus.

At the time of the shooting, pedestrians were busy scrambling for safety after the initial gunshots were heard. Despite missing his intended target, the suspect struck two men, aged 22 and 66 years old. One witness said he was looking from the window and saw the suspect open a bag who later fired off three shots.

Authorities revealed that the victims were struck in their arms and are expected to survive their wounds. A bullet hole where the suspect's gunshot traveled through could be seen in the front window of the passenger bus, ABC7 NY reported.

