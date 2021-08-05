After falling off a platform as a train approached, a Good Samaritan saved a man's life. It's unclear how the passenger who used a wheelchair ended up on the rails, but he didn't have much time.

The event occurred in the early afternoon of August 4 at New York City's Union Square. One individual ran onto the tracks, fully aware that the train was approaching the platform in seconds.

Man on a wheelchair falls from the train platform

In a terrifying video, a guy who slipped out of his wheelchair and fell into the subway tracks was rescued by a Good Samaritan who pulled him to safety just seconds before a train arrived at the station. NY Post reported that other passengers grasped the man's arms and dragged him to safety as the Good Samaritan leaped onto the platform above.

The camera then switched to the location where the train was approaching, and sure enough, it arrived on time and at a rapid pace. A video of the great event has gone viral on social media, and everyone is praising the man for acting so quickly.

The video, which was shot by WCBS journalist Lauren Mennen on Wednesday and shared to Twitter account Subway Creatures, shows a rescuer quickly pulling the guy back onto the Union Square platform as an approaching train speeds near them.

The rescuer can bring the man up just in time with the help of some other citizens on the platform. The train then comes around the corner, as shown in the video.

The unidentified guy was brought to Bellevue Hospital awake and alert, and his condition is stable. According to authorities, the Good Samaritan was not recognized.

HEROIC RESCUE: This afternoon a man in a wheelchair fell off the subway platform onto the subway tracks at Union Station, NYC. As a train approached, a good samaritan jumped in to save his life.

(🎥 IG: laurmenn) 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💪😮💪



— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 4, 2021

Another Good Samaritan in New York

Another Good Samaritan who came to the rescue of a Kansas motorist who lost control of his vehicle after falling over behind the wheel previously stated that he believes in fate and that God wanted him to be there. Following the event in Wichita on Friday afternoon, Mark Stump, a director of community services at United Way, made the remarks to KSNW.

Witness Jefri Cook told the channel that she saw a black SUV go up and down a curb before slamming into Stump's box truck. Stump then got out of his car, rushed up to the SUV, and reached out through the open window to assist in steering it away from oncoming traffic, she said.

When Stump approached the SUV, the driver seemed gray and slumped over, according to Stump. He then began pounding on the man's chest in an attempt to awaken him.

According to Stump, after hanging to the SUV and going about 100 feet, the car came to a rest. The good Samaritan went on to say that when the guy awoke, he was bewildered and warned him, "you need to stay away from me, I have COVID-19." The unnamed man then fled the area on his own, claiming to reside a few blocks away, as per Fox News via Yahoo.

