As the HMS Queen Elizabeth entered Asian waters, Kim Jong-un is not happy about this development. The UK is getting more active in sending its most powerful warship, which has even infuriated Beijing. Both North Korea and China have a relationship since they share a common border.

In July, the UK said that two patrol class ships would be operating in the Indo-Pacific, while the British supercarrier will head to Japan in August. It will pass the contested South China Sea as an exercise of Freedom of Navigation Operation or FONOPs.

However, the British Consul in Tokyo assured that the Royal Navy ships would have no permanent dock to stay.

NoKor weighs in on UK's presence

Recently the North Korean Foreign Ministry criticized London and said that Brexit should be its concern, reported Express UK.

An official statement said that for the UK to be sending their carrier in contested waters is pushing everything to be a problem in the region. The presence of the carrier battle group is using the threat as an excuse to project provocation.

Like Beijing, Kim Jong-un called the actions unsafe and forcing an unsavory situation.

According to the announcement, Britain responds on a "ridiculous wager" that Pyongyang and Beijing are conspiring to isolate South Korea and Japan.

North Korea asserted that Britain is doing these actions at the expense of North Korea and China, but it will backfire. It should be considered that a powder keg exists in the Indo-Pacific, ready to be diffused. So, Kim Jong-un is not happy with some developments.

UK's involvement spoils NoKor's power projection

When the UK told of its plan to be actively involved in Asian affairs by sending ships as stationed permanently, is not agreeable to Kim Jong-un.

The decision was first announced when Britain's defense minister, Ben Wallace, had a joint presser with Nobuo Kishi, noted Reuters.

He added that the first deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth would follow with the two ships stationed later in the year.

Kishi said that they affirmed their common stance that attempts to disrupt the status quo by intimidation are unacceptably hazardous or that a free and open Indo-Pacific following the rule of law is fundamental.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and its escort ships will split up for separate port calls to the US and Japanese naval bases, Mr. Kishi said, cited Business World.

The composition of the battle group is the HMS Queen Elizabeth are two destroyers, two frigates, and two support ships from the Dutch and US Navy. Wallace said the UK is obliged to insist on traveling on a FONOPs to Japan because it is legal.

China's dominance in the South China Sea disputes has traditionally concerned the United Kingdom.

Several nation's claims have been displaced due to China's belligerence, like Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Chinese have a foothold in the region by building military installations on several reefs with a 12-mile limit from the land.

Wallace remarked that the People's Liberation Army would shadow and challenge ships passing through international waters and official routes. He added it's about mutual respect, international law should be followed, but Kim Jong-un is not happy about it.

