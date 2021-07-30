A woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, prompting an arrest. America Mafalda Thayer, 55, of Shakopee, was discovered on the sidewalk near the intersection and was declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred near the junction of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Shakopee Police Department. Officers in Shakopee, Minnesota, responding to a stabbing discovered America Mafalda Thayer's decapitated body on the ground beside a car.

Minnesota woman found beheaded on a sidewalk

Officers found a big knife in a nearby alley, and Alexis Saborit, Thayer's boyfriend, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Thayer worked at Dollar Tree and My Pillow, where employees said she was involved in a long-term relationship with the suspect and was abused by him.

According to MN Crime, Saborit allegedly dropped a knife while departing the scene, as evidenced by police scanner traffic. Police observed Saborit strolling around Shenandoah Drive and 4th Avenue about 3.20 p.m. and detained him without incident, per the outlet.

Later, cops said they discoverd the sheath for a big knife in a neighboring yard, as well as the weapon itself in a trash can in a nearby alley.

Per NY Post, Saborit has previously been convicted of severe misdemeanor domestic violence. Thayer, a Cuban immigrant, was remembered by friends as industrious, friendly, and kind.

According to the source, Nicky Kendrick had known the victim for five years and said she used to see her at work every day. Thayer worked 70 hours a week, My Pillow coworker and friend Jamie Worley said. A vigil was reportedly scheduled for Thursday night at the execution site.

The department would like to express its sympathies to the victim's family, according to the police. The daytime beheading horrified neighbors. "I have no words for it. Just scary. I just feel very sorry for the families," said Jessica Sondrol, a neighbor.

A 42-year-old Shakopee man was promptly detained on charges of second-degree murder, according to police. He is being detained in the Scott County Jail with pending accusations. The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction in Carver County for domestic violence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the crime scene. Shakopee police are asking anyone with knowledge about the incident to call them at 952-233-9400.

Gruesome crime comes after a woman was found decapitated in Indiana

Another woman was found beheaded in her burning apartment in Indiana on Monday, prior to this horrifying beheading. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WDRB, cops subsequently discovered her head in a suitcase and human digits - such as fingers and toes - inside a plastic container at the residence of suspect Brian Williams.

In connection with the death of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, Williams, 36, has been charged with murder, arson, and misdemeanor theft. According to WDRB, police think Williams did not know Gambetty and that the murder resulted from a burglary attempt or house invasion. During his initial appearance in Clark County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Williams was ordered jailed without bond after filing a not guilty plea on his behalf.

