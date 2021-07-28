A 14-year-old teen died, and two other teenagers were injured in a shooting during a massive brawl in Atlanta. According to the police, a 16-year-old teen was charged with murder while another suspect is still at large.

Atlanta police stated that a 16-year-old teen was detained in connection with the death of Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, who was fatally shot after a shooting erupted in a fight on July 3. The 16-year-old teen was transported to the Metro Youth Detention Center, but his identity was not disclosed.

Authorities seek public cooperation

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in the shooting that led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta. After reports of a dispute in the neighborhood, Atlanta police were sent to the 600 block of McAfee Street, Local News 8 reported.

When police arrived, they observed numerous teenagers leaving the area. During the inquiry, they discovered two teens with gunshot wounds and another youngster who was unconscious due to a gunshot wound.

According to police, they were all taken to the hospital, where one of the victims, Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, 14, died from his injuries. Authorities apprehended Keyontavious Tobias Hood, 17, with a handgun while the investigation continued.

Hood was arrested and sent to the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with having a handgun or revolver while under 18. When murder investigators arrived at the scene, they were able to identify a 16-year-old male suspect. According to Atlanta Police Department, he was arrested on a felony murder warrant and transported to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Police stated on Monday that at least one man was engaged in this homicide case after a protracted investigation. They're appealing for the public's cooperation in locating him. Surveillance video of the man suspected in the location of the incident has been released.

Information can be anonymously provided to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting StopCrimeATL.com. To be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the criminal, people do not have to submit their name or any other identifying information.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, about 50 teenagers were there when the brawl broke out. He said that the majority of the teenagers arrived on scooters. Officers discovered Barlow-Gardener unconscious with a gunshot wound as they tried to evacuate the other youths from the scene, police said.

Per Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the brawl cause is undetermined, but authorities say several teens were engaged. Barlow-Gardener was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and died there. Hampton said the two additional victims, aged 14 and 15, were brought to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with minor injuries.

Following the altercation and subsequent shooting, a 17-year-old was detained when police discovered two pistols on him. Keyontavious Tobias Hood was arrested and sent into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of having a firearm while under the age of 18, but he has not been charged with the death of Barlow-Gardener.

Another teen was shot after a fight in Atlanta

Jakari Dillard, a rising senior at Life Christian Academy, was shot after an argument with the suspect at the Anderson Park pool on Saturday evening, according to police. Witnesses claimed they didn't recognize the gunman, although he appeared to be a teenager.

Chrissandra Thomas, Jakari's aunt, said Dillard was not involved in the altercation. When Thomas overheard the gunman talking wild to Dillard, she said she was checking on her younger nieces and nephews in the baby pool.

The teen underwent nine heart operations throughout his life, according to his family. His mother stated that he enjoyed cooking and swimming. He was believed to have been at the pool for two hours with five of his siblings and his aunt when he died.

The city of Atlanta declared less than 24 hours after the shooting that all 12 of its outdoor public pools will be closed until further notice. Jakari Dillard's family believes it is too little, too late.

Those actions, according to the family, may have saved Jakari Dillard's life. Now they're pleading with the gunman to surrender. 11Alive attempted to contact municipal authorities to learn more about the processes and what the city is doing to ensure public safety. At the same time, the outdoor pools are closed but received no response.

