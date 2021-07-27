The one month old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet Diana, has been officially added to the royal lineage on its site on July 26.

Several people noticed on July 25 that the newborn was missing from the list following Chris Ship from ITV noted her lack of presence in a podcast.

What Number is Lilibet in the Succession?

The official Royal.UK website was updated in order to display Lilibet as eighth in line with the United Kingdom throne. She is two steps behind Prince Harry, who is currently sixth in line to the succession and is just behind her older brother, Archie, 2.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana was named after Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess' daughter was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Archie and Lilibet do not possess royal titles. This was a sensitive topic that arose during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very revealing interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this 2021. The siblings are listed as "Master" and "Miss" instead.

However, by the time Prince Charles takes over the throne, it is believed that Archie and Lili are slated to inherit HRH titles as the grandchildren of the governing monarch. This was because of a 1917 Letters Patent courtesy of King George V, reported News 24.

Buckingham Palace's timing for the move prompted a number of royal fans to question whether a message was being sent to the couple who stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Ship's Podcast

According to Ship, one has got to ask what is taking them long. He added, "All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number. They must have done it before. They did it for Archie," reported Page Six.

The Duke of York was demoted to ninth in line following the birth of Lili. Princess Beatrice, his oldest daughter, is the current tenth in succession. It is common that the royal lineage on the palace's website is not immediately updated after birth takes place.

However, it is reportedly unlikely for Lilibet to see the throne. Lilibet is also behind the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton or her cousins Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she is named after her great-grandmother, The Queen; her family nickname is Lilibet. Diana is her middle name because they chose to honor The Princess of Wales.

Markle is not listed as she is not royal by birth. The same goes for Kate Middleton or other royal spouses, including Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Mike Tindall.

The legal basis for the royal lineage was recently amended in 2013 to put a stop to the system of male patrimony, which automatically placed male heirs above their female siblings in the line of ascension to the throne.

