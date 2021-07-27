Russia is developing a new "Doomsday plane," a military aircraft that can act as a flying command and control center in the event of a catastrophe such as a nuclear war.

Russia's New "Doomsday Plane"

In a recently published article in the state-run media RIA Navosti, the "Doomsday Planes" will take the place of the current Il-80, which is based on the passenger Il-86. In the event that ground and satellite infrastructure is destroyed, they are intended to evacuate the country's senior leadership as well as command and control personnel.

When compared to its predecessor, the new Il-96-400flying M's range will be doubled. They can refuel while in flight and are escorted by fighters. Within a six-thousand-kilometer radius, the aircraft's radio complex will be able to transmit instructions to soldiers, including strategic aviation, mobile and silo launchers, and submarines - carriers of strategic nuclear weapons.

The Russian "Doomsday Plane" is seldom in the news, but it became a worldwide headline in December when thieves got into one of the planes and stole part of the equipment while it was undergoing repair, according to a published article in MSN News.

American and Russian "Doomsday Planes"

The E-4B, a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200 passenger aircraft, is the U.S. military's "Doomsday" plane. The aircraft is said to be safe against electromagnetic pulses as well as radioactive and thermal impacts, according to the Air Force. Satellite technology also allows for international communication.

In a recently published article in Yahoo News, The 'Doomsday' planes developed by the United States and Russia during the Cold War were intended for worst-case situations, but they also serve other functions and are used in everyday operations. According to the U.S. military, at least one E-4B is on alert at any one time.

Russia's ambition to modernize its fleet, however, coincides with the country's investment in new nuclear weapons; some of which have been dubbed "Doomsday" weaponry. Last year, a newly released Pentagon handbook warned of the "increased possibility" for nuclear conflict, noting, among other things, Russian advances.

Other Important Information on Russia's "Doomsday Plane"

According to an anonymous source in the military-industrial complex, a new version of the aircraft, based after the Ilyushin Il-96-400M, is presently being built in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, The Moscow Times published on its website.

The Il-96-400M is being produced at a time when Russia has revealed a series of hypersonic weapons systems in recent years, putting it ahead of the pack in the development of the new military technology. According to analysts, these weapons, although spectacular, are unlikely to be game-changers, but will instead increase Russia's power in arms limitation talks with the US.

Furthermore, Independent reports that Moscow, like Washington, has four Airborne Command Posts, which are capable of maintaining senior leaders in the air in the event of a catastrophic war and destruction of ground infrastructure. To protect against the consequences of a nuclear explosion, the aircraft have virtually no windows save for those in the cockpit.

