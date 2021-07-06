A dual-engine An-26 plane disappears from radar near the far-flung Kamchatka peninsula in the far east last Tuesday. The mission plane was being looked for by rescue teams hoping to pick up survivors in the area where the crash occurred.

When the plane registered missing on the radar screen, ships were dispatched to locate the remains of the aircraft when the exact site was located.

Initially, the flight originated from the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it was on a course for Palana village in the northern part. This is the time when radar contact was lost, stated the emergencies ministry.

The details of the disappeared An-26 passenger plane

Onboard the plane was six crew members with their passengers stated the ministry. Those among the missing is the head of the Palana village administration, Olga Mokhireva, 42, who was on the plane amongst the passengers, reported the Mirror UK.

One report mentioned that the 39-year-old turboprop Antonov has started having problems when it was making ready to land. To assist in a wider search, the Russian Pacific Fleet with a plane and two helicopters were sent for greater chances of finding the downed plane.

According to the local weather, the bureau indicated the area will be not so fine. The Ministry reconfirmed reports of the suspected crash, and they are working to know how events transpired.

Emergency sources say that the An-26 would have experienced a problem when it was 15 to 20 km from the airport it took off from. The Russian plane disappears from radar which prompts why it disappeared.

Read also: Russia Launches Secret Missile, Military Jets in Test Flight as NATO Allies Practice Drills in Black Sea

Immediately TASS the Russian news outlet revealed that the plane encountered a mishap while preparing to land.

More details about the plane crash

Several sources gave two possible outcomes of the crash, one suggests the plane must have crashed into the sea, while one said the plane crashed into a coal mine near Palana, cited Barrons.

The Kamchatka Peninsular is one the biggest less populated area in the Russian far eastern frontier. It is, in particular, an area that is bordered by the Sea of Okhotsk on the west, and close to the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.

Many of the 320,000 residents in the region are either living in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky or the town of Yelizovo that is the closest to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

This volcanic peninsula has been hit by wildfires, although a report remarked that visibility is no problem in the plane's flight path.

An official statement

Officials from the emergencies ministry remarked that agencies dealing with the event got information about the An-26, which said there was no contact at the specified time. Because of this, an alarm was raised by officials.

According to the Regional deputy transport minister Anatoly Bannikov, the plane never reached the Palana airport at 15:15 (local time). He added that the plane never got to its destination when it disappears from radar.

Later, the exact number of passengers was released. The data has been updated. Those in the plane were 22 passengers, and 6 crew on the plane and a 7-year-old child were on it.

Piloting the plane is done by Dmitry Nikiforov, and his co-pilot Alexander Anisimov, 27. Part of the search is a Mi8 Helicopter that is helping to find the Russian plane that disappears from the radar. The Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin will organize a commission to investigate the crash.

Related Article: Russian Destroyers and Fighter Jets Engaged in Drills Near Hawaii, Carrier Strike Group Deployed as a Response

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.