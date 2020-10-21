The Air Force One is the symbol of American power at a glance. Everyone knows it is where everything happens. The commander in chief governs on the plane when he is out of the White House.

The presidential plane is the most enviable of perks given to the leader of the United States. Most of the time, it is part of the politics and the image it projects.

Here are interesting tidbits about the famous plane, as reported by Meaww.

This presidential plane has a twin as the U.S. government operates two of these planes, the Boeing 747-200B, based at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. These are SAM 28000 and SAM 29000 under the Air Mobility Command's 89th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

These jets have a reservoir of fuel for long-distance flights. One of the features is a midair refueling on its jumbo-jet nose. It exists if it needs to add fuel via an aerial tanker. Another way to get fuel if in dire need is by connecting gas pumps when hovering over the plane. Also, the fuel cap is painted.

White House website mentions that the electronic devices on the plane can resist an electromagnetic pulse (EMP).

The Air Force One is equipped with the most advanced communication equipment to make it a mobile command center if the U.S. is attacked by China or any of its adversaries. It will serve as the Oval Office if the White House is attacked. At one time, the POTUS can conference 87 phones in one go.

One vital aspect is luxury that is 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels inside the plane. It has a presidential suite, office for official U.S. business, a lavatory, and a conference room for all officials to meet.

If the POTUS needs to undergo emergency surgery, there is a medical suite that doubles as an operating room with a doctor on board.

Another feature is its two food galleys that can feed 100 at one time. One of the other perks is the best meals fit for a president and his staff. Most of it is prepared at Joint Base Andrews, where all the food is vacuum-packed and frozen before the flight. There is a working kitchen to heat and serve the meals.

The Air Force One is kept in tip-top maintenance by the Presidential Airlift Group that keeps the plane ready at all times, especially when needed. The Airlift Group began in 1944 at the request of the Presidential Pilot Office at the direction of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

According to ABC News, the presidential plane has more than one official name. It is also known by the Air Force designation VC-25A. Another lesser-known name of the aircraft is 'Angel.'

The official plane of the POTUS has several rooms for press reporters who go with the president on his trips. News outlets pay a few to fly and use these press facilities for each junket.

According to Live Science, the maximum speed of the Air Force One is 600 mph and can reach a height of 45,100 feet (altitude).

According to Business Insider, the new Air Force Ones will be based on the Boeing 747-8i (VC-25B), and they will be ready by 2024.

