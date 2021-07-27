China's Xi Jinping should fear domestic problems that beset mainland China than trouble in the South China Sea. Beijing will have to face what it is ignoring at the home front, with national affairs that are more volatile than ever.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been busy building defenses from a military attack yet to come in the Indo-Pacific with its endless posturing. It might be leaving a soft underside exposed which is minding how to settle its non-military problems, which is not as easy.

According to Bill Hayton, who specializes in Asia Pacific Affairs, Xi's domestic problems are more critical. Why he minds the South China Sea situation is perplexing him to no end.

Domestic threat targets internal management

Hayton added that if the Chinese people are content, there will be a problem. Domestic problems are the best way for enemies to weaken China, reported the Express UK.

He added that China is of no interest in an invasion. Southeast Asian countries are determined to defend their territory and keep their fishing, gas, and oil resources, keeping sea lanes open without interference from Beijing.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is at fault for aggressively acting against its neighbors by building bases and acting like it owns the SCS. There is a counter move to go against Beijing actively.

Iain Duncan Smith, the ex-Conservative Party leader, has reportedly stated he is now under "direct threat" from the Chinese government, noted the Brisbane Times. He added that it was the work on the Interparliamentary Alliance on China that had painted a crosshair on his back. Xi Jinping should fear domestic problems, then act against foreign players.

He revealed that a tip from the Five Eyes intelligence informed that the Chinese government is directing actions against him and co-chairs in the alliance.

But, intel services told the chairs in the alliance, they will be getting support while under direct action from Beijing's counter-intel.

According to James Cleverly, a junior minister, Foreign Office said that specific issues would not be discussed, especially delicate communique. He added that Smith's concern over the security issues is legitimate, especially if Beijing is concerned. Thwarting attempts to compromise the security of everyone involved.

One recent retaliatory or Chinese assault is the Microsoft Exchange hack; others include spying, economic sanctions on Australia, wolf warrior politics, and naval intimidation in the South China Sea, to mention a few.

UK displays power and support by deploying patrol ships

Last Tuesday, the United Kingdom informed the media that it would take an active role in the Indo-Pacific, concern over Chinese threats of using nukes on Japan. This is explicit intimidation that China wants to isolate Taiwan from external assistance at all costs.

A spokesman said the Royal Navy would station two 300-foot patrol ships, the HMS Tamar and Spey, in Asian waters, indefinitely, cited Reuters. This is after the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group reach Japan in September, passing through the South China Sea, which will draw the ire of Beijing for sure.

The presence of British ships, even patrol class vessels, will be a serious ramp-up of tensions in China and the UK. Especially with the US and Japan clashing with the PLA just by being nearby.

Sending the most powerful battle group composed of multi-national ships, the British carrier cemented more ties to Japan. But these are nothing compared to what Xi Jinping should fear from domestic problems.

