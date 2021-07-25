The U.S. Congress is deferring discussion of another batch of payments until later this summer that might include another round of payments.

IRS Continues To Send Payments

The IRS is continuing to make supplementary "plus-up" payments for stimulus funds due, and the agency just sent the first monthly checks to millions of families eligible for the increased child tax credit, according to a recently published article in MSN News.

Additionally, many states, like Georgia and Florida, provide $1,000 "thank you" bonuses to teachers and other school personnel. California is about to distribute another batch of Golden State Stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to millions of qualified citizens.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check: Momentum Grows for Democrats Pushing for Recurring Payments

Status of Fourth Stimulus Checks

A current Change.org petition with over 2.6 million signatures urges Congress to issue a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children every month throughout the duration of the pandemic. The petition states that "the recovery has not touched a large number of Americans" and emphasizes the need for quick checks and regular payments to "keep our heads above water."

According to recent research published in The New York Times, the first three stimulus checks aided in the alleviation of difficulties such as food insecurity and financial instability. Adults qualifying for the program have received a maximum of $3,200, while children have received a maximum of $2,500.

Meanwhile, that is insufficient compensation for many suffering families who have lost income and benefits. While the Change.org petition is on the verge of becoming one of the most popular on the internet, its effectiveness remains an open issue.

Language of Washington's Stimulus Money Proposal

Since March, when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, the White House has offered two packages, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, neither of which included additional stimulus funding or Fourth Stimulus Checks.

On June 3, the White House stated during a news conference that efforts will be concentrated on the infrastructure investment package. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Biden is "open to a variety of suggestions" about stimulus assistance, but he has already proposed what would be "the most effective in the near term," according to a published article in Marca.

However, In late March, Biden was urged by a bipartisan group of legislators to add monthly stimulus payments in his next stimulus plan. In May, many House Ways and Means Committee members made a similar request. They observed that "most individuals spent relief cheques on monthly expenditures or necessities such as food, electricity, rent, and mortgage payments," citing increasing poverty and spiraling debt among Americans.

IRS Says People Receive More Financial Aids

The IRS refers to the money that individuals are getting now as plus-up payments, since some US residents did not qualify for the full $1,400 amount owing to their 2019 taxes, but would have qualified under the 2020 tax law. This is estimated to be the case for 900,000 individuals.

The other 1.3 million individuals, on the other hand, had not gotten financial assistance through stimulus checks due to the IRS's inability to contact them, but now that they have been added to the system, they have been eligible to receive money from the U.S. government.

Related Article: Fact Check: Is a $2500 Fourth Stimulus Check Approved for Release on July 30?



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.