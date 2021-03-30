For the push for a fourth stimulus check, Senate Democrats sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday, prompting President Joe Biden to support recurring monthly payments. Text of the letter surfaced in early March, but the legislators stalled sending it until they obtain more signatures.

Americans Desperate for Funds

Americans are calling for a fourth stimulus check as they remain in dire need of funds to relieve their financial woes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The third stimulus check of $1,400 reached 90 million people this week. However, this only ignited demands for further financial assistance as the initial installments were not adequate to get them through.

Momentum Grows for Recurring Payments

A rising number of Democrats are prompting Biden to send recurring stimulus checks for low-income Americans as part of his sprawling infrastructure package. They contended cash payments are necessary until the American economy fully recovers from the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a Tuesday letter addressed to Biden, 21 senators -- spearheaded by Oregon's Ron Wyden ‒ requested the administration to automatically extend unemployment insurance benefits and transfer recurring direct payments that would be tied to particular economic conditions, reported Yahoo Finance.

Senate Democrats nearly doubled backing for recurring monthly stimulus checks, going from 11 supporters to 21. This includes the chairs of the Finance and Budget committees. According to the letter, the crisis is far from ending, and families deserve affirmation they could put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. It added families should not be at the mercy of ad hoc solutions and constantly-shifting legislative timelines, reported Newsweek.

Thousands of United States citizens have signed a petition for monthly payments. They affirmed that receiving money directly into people's accounts is important. The online petition, signed by over 43,300 people as of Friday, demands a fourth stimulus plan for grappling Americans. It claims that recurring checks are the only way to recuperate from the global health crisis.

In the course of one month, the coalition secured the support of another 11 Democrats, including Senator Majority Whip Dick Durbin and moderates including Senator Gary Peters, D-Mich., Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Senator Jack Reed, D-R.I. The senators did not mention several specifics, such as the size and frequency of the payments. They also did not mention the economic conditions that would result in the federal government cutting off the funding and the income qualifications level for recipients.

Among the senators who signed the letter were Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). Initially penned on March 1, the legislators prompted Biden to include automatic unemployment extensions tied to economic conditions in his Build Back Better plan and recurring direct payments.

A number of people are taking to social media to convey concern that the three stimulus checks over the past year are insufficient to buy groceries and pay off debt. Some asked the president to immediately commence the talks for the fourth stimulus negotiation. This is despite Biden failing to secure the approval of Republicans with his recent $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, reported The Sun.

