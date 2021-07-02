Prince William and Prince Harry were the center of attention as the two siblings walked together to unveil a statue of Princess Diana, their late mother. There has been a publicly known rift between the two brothers in the past few years. Prince Harry depicted their ties as mostly "space" when he was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Despite that, their mirrored body language displayed their "deeper bonds of love" for each other, according to an expert.

As they entered the garden to unveil the statue of the Princess of Wales, the two princes strolled side by side. They walked with their left hands touching their stomachs. According to body language expert Judi James regarding the brothers whose rift has long been documented, their smiles upon emerging were quite rigid; but they emerged side by side.

She surmises that the Duke of Sussex's mask slipped at one point. When he fiddled with his wedding ring, it showed that he takes comfort from the appearance of his family.

Subliminal Bonding

She added what was more crucial was that their body language was very mirrored, which is a semblance of subliminal bonding, reported Birmingham Live.

Prince Harry, 36, flew back from the US for the new tribute to Princess Diana. He was reunited with his older brother for only the second time since his revealing during his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Both unveiled the bronze likeness of Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in a Kensington Palace ceremony.

The royal brothers commissioned the statue back in 2017. The private event was limited merely to the brothers, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the late mother's three siblings, and people who worked on the recent Sunken Gardens redesign, reported Huffpost.

James remarked the mirroring displayed their "deeper bonds of love" for each another. Regarding their mannerisms and engagement, she said, "There was little in the way of anxiety rituals which, considering they were very wary of the fact that people were going to be reading their body language, I think they managed it extremely well," reported Metro.

The body language expert also said that there was little in the way of anxiety rituals which, considering that they were cautious that the public was going to be reading their body language, she believes they managed it very well. She saw no tension in their posture.

The brothers were merely 15 and 12 when their mother died in a car crash in 1997. They put on a united front upon their arrival at the event.

The event comes during a row in the family after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle renounced their royal membership in early 2020. They recently migrated to the United States.

The bronze statue will permanently stay at the Sunken Gardens at the palace, a former favorite spot for the Princess of Wales. The statue depicts Princess Diana with her children who portray the generational impact and universality of the princess' work, according to Kensington Palace.

