A kidnapped toddler boy mother has been discovered dead, according to New Jersey authorities on Sunday. The father of the child has been accused of abducting the mother-and-toddler pair.

The mother's kidnapping alongside her 2-year-old son incited an Amber Alert in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The body of 24 year-old Yasmine Uray was discovered in Tennessee. Authorities also safely located her baby, according to Uray's mom.

The Suspect

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Rios is arraigned for first-degree abduction associated with the alleged kidnapping of two-year-old Sebastian Rios. He was also given extra charges pending associated with Uyar's death.

Tennessee's Putnam County Sheriff Office identified the location of the body of Uyar on Saturday in a wooded area almost 800 miles from her NJ home. According to officials on Sunday, the place was also close to where her son was found. The confirmation of the death of his mother comes at an estimated 48 hours following her report of being missing alongside her son, reported NBC New York.

According to Uyar's mother, Rios told police officials where he concealed Uyar's body. On Sunday, the Union County Prosecutor Office released the confirmation of the death, reported CBS New York.

On Saturday, the family of Uyar initially disclosed the news. The toddler was located unharmed at a family member's house in Monterey.

According to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Department Director Jonathan Parham, the body of Uyar was then discovered in a wooded area off Route 40. Rios will be expelled to New Jersey to face his charges in the Elizabeth Superior Court.

On Saturday, Uyar's mother remarked that she would travel to Tennessee to see her now safe grandson. She said, "My family would like to share that at 8:15 last night we were notified that Yasemin's remains had been located in TN. While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn't just a [domestic violence] victim. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin." She added that Uyar's life will be commemorated as her most precious gift to the world. She added that Sebastian will still need their love and support, reported Wate.

The reason for the Amber Alert on Friday by authorities was that the toddler failed to show up for daycare. Uyar also failed to arrive to a scheduled work shift.

Karen Uyar, Uyar's mother, added that her daughter experienced an abusive relationship with the father.

Also, on Saturday, the suspect was located by sheriff's deputies concealing himself in a Tennessee motel room. However, he then led officials to the body of Uyar in the aforementioned wooded area.

Rios was taken into custody for six months following pleading guilty to choking her daughter three years ago. Karen Uyar stated he had been increasingly brutal toward the mother of their son. Uyar acquired a restraining order against him last year.

