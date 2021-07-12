New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams and President Joe Biden will initiate a discussion in Washington on Monday to discuss gun violence. The issue is the focal point of Adams' recent successful campaign.

The president will host the meeting with the New York City Democrat mayoral candidate and other city and law enforcement leaders from across US to discuss how to diminish gun-related crime. According to two people familiar with the plans, Brooklyn borough president Adams, San Jose, Calif., Mayor Sam Liccardo, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser are slated to be participants in the event. Attorney General Merrick Garland will also join the meeting.

Adams' aide confirmed his acceptance of the invite. Aside from being a Brooklyn borough president, he is also an ex-police captain.

Coordinating Ideas for Action

According to the New York City mayoral contender, "Excited to meet with @POTUS to work together on the #gunviolence pandemic plaguing our streets. The White House and President Biden are focused on this critical issue to #NYC, and I'm honored to be invited to discuss our ideas for action," reported PIX11.

Following the gunning of a 13-year-old in the Bronx that resulted in death, Adams stated it is devastating how common news like these are. He then underscored ending gun violence, reported CBS New York.

The invitation comes after Adams guested on a Sunday morning talk show circuit to discuss whether a more progressive or mild approach will be suitable for the US and New York. According to Adams, "We can't be so idealistic that we are not realistic. Cities are hurting all across America and New York personifies that pain: the inequalities, the gun violence, the lack of looking after everyday blue collar workers I like to say," reported NY1.

On ABC's "This Week," the retired New York Police Department captain called for better communication between the federal government and NYC to trace the unlicensed firearms used in NY gunning incidents. Adams remarked in the show that we feed crime in New York and the United States and that the feeders of crime need to be stopped.

The expected guests at the event were not allowed to speak publicly regarding the scheduled discussion. The president will also host Chief David Brown of Chicago, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, and Lt. Anthony Lima of the Newark, New Jersey police officials.

Adams in his primary campaign criticized Democratic opponents who called for remarkably curtailing the budget of the NYPD, at times by at least $1 billion. He barred against calls by liberal Democrats for the defunding of police officials, even though Adams supports revamping the budget of police officials, mostly through targeting inefficiencies.

Adams has established his campaign to dethrone New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as a law-and-order candidate.

