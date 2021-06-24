Britney Spears sought a court in Los Angeles to dismiss the conservatorship that has ruled over her life for more than a decade. According to Sacramento attorney Daniel Hunt, the request should be simple to grant.

Jamie Spears, Britney's father, has been in charge of almost all of his daughter's decisions for the past 13 years. Hunt is the owner of a Sacramento law firm that focuses on estate planning, administration, and litigation. He has worked on several conservatorship issues for more than a decade.

What did Britney Spears say about her conservatorship?

A conservator is generally appointed to assist an adult, someone who is severely mentally ill or someone unable to handle their money, said Hunt. The singer testified via phone on Wednesday, equating her arraignment to sex trafficking and asserting that she is not here to serve as anyone's slave.

Spears stated that she wanted her life back and that she was unaware that she could petition to have the conservatorship revoked. Hunt, who has gone before Judge Brenda Penny, the attorney handling Spears' case, believes she will rule in her favor.

Britney Spears told the court during the 23-minute statement she delivered over the phone that she wanted to get married and have a kid, but she can't because of the conservatorship. Per ABC News, the singer, who is presently dating Sam Asghari, said that she is protected against pregnancy with an intrauterine device or IUD.

She stated that the people in charge of her conservatorship will not let her see a doctor get it removed because they don't want her to have any more children. Spears believes she is entitled to the right to make decisions for her family.

The pop star said she didn't feel like she was taken seriously the last time she spoke to the court, which was in a private hearing two years ago. Spears recounted how she was treated against her choice and compelled to attend therapy sessions. The singer said that her therapist abruptly removed her from her regular medications and replaced them with lithium, which made her feel "drunk."

Per Daily Mail, Jamie Spears has been in charge of her money and personal life since 2008, following a widely publicized mental breakdown of daughter Britney. The pop singer said in her statement that she feels ganged up on, bullied, and alone and that she has no control over where she goes, what she does, or who she spends time with. She also has no direct access to her $60 million estates, despite paying her father $16,000 a month to act as her conservator.

Read Also: Prince Charles Questioned Over Princess Diana's Note About Him "Planning an Accident," Is He Involved in Her Death?

Justin Timberlake and others expressed their support to Britney Spears

After Britney Spears appeared before the court about her plea to end her 13-year conservatorship, other Hollywood celebrities rallied to her side. Several Hollywood stars rushed to social media to show their support after hearing about her testimony.

Celebrities such as Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, and others have come out in support of the pop singer. Even Sarah Jessica Parker and Jameela Jamil have had enough and stood in solidarity with Spears.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," said singer-actor Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1998 to 2002. Despite their history, Timberlake expressed optimism for Spears' future. He married actress Jessica Biel in 2012 and now has two sons. The former NSYNC boy bander used his breakup with Britney Spears as inspiration for his hit Cry Me A River.

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity Khloe Kardashian expressed her support on Twitter. "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen. You deserve better. #FreeBritney." Meanwhile, Halsey slammed the conservatorship's abusive nature, as per Rappler.

Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Related Article: Britney Spears Conservatorship Case: Singer to Divulge Truth in Court on How Father Jamie Controls Her Life

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.