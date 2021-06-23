Princess Diana's death was a tragic event that prompted strong emotions all across the world. There were many multiple theories about what caused the accident that killed Diana at the height of that emotional moment.

There has long been suspicion that someone orchestrated Princess Diana's death. Members of the royal family have been suspected of being involved. However, no formal information has ever surfaced. There are now claims that in 2005, Prince Charles was questioned by police. It was allegedly based on fears in writing that Princess Diana wrote down, expressing concern her husband might try to kill her in a car accident.

Former member of the police says he secretly interviewed Prince Charles over Princess Diana's note

Lord Stevens, the former commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, told the Daily Mail that he spoke to the prince about a note that Diana had written in 1995 saying she would die due to "brake failure."

He said that on December 6, 2005, he questioned Prince Charles at St. James Palace, a royal residence, as part of Operation Paget, a three-year inquiry into the princess' death. Dave Douglas, a senior police investigator, and Sir Michael Peat, Charles' private secretary, were both alleged to be present.

In 1995, Princess Diana supposedly wrote a note and hid it in a Kensington Palace pantry, where it was discovered by her butler, Paul Burrell. In 1996, Diana and Charles divorced. In the letter, Princess Diana stated that Prince Charles would stage a vehicle accident so that he can marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, his son's former nanny.

Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, sparking a slew of conspiracy theories, with some accusing the British royal family of orchestrating her tragedy. This assertion, however, is unsupported by evidence.

The Prince of Wales had a long-term relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom he married in 2005. Although the message's existence was first reported in a newspaper report in 2003, Stevens has only now verified that Prince Charles was questioned about it. Meanwhile, the police interview took place two years after the inquiry began.

Although his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, opted not to talk to the authorities, Charles chose to comply. Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi Al-Fayed's father, had accused Prince Philip of being involved in his son's death; but no evidence for this accusation was ever produced. The Duke died at the age of 99 earlier this year.

After the note was made public in 2003, Prince Charles was interviewed as a witness at St. James's Palace two years into the inquiry. The interview with Prince Charles was kept under wraps, and Stevens gave him Princess Diana's note and questioned why she could have written it.

Per Newsweek, Charles said he was unaware of the note until it was released and that he had never discussed it with her. The Prince Wales' witness statement was uncommon in that it excluded the usual notice that he may face criminal prosecution for intentionally submitting false information.

Instead, it was a factual statement. According to UK legislation, the written copy of Prince Charles' interview will not be made public until 2038, when he will be 90 years old.

Princes Charles' alleged relationship with Tiggy Legge-Bourke

Tiggy Legge-Bourke was employed as a nanny for William and Harry by Prince Charles in 1993, shortly after the Prince of Wales and Diana divorced. She went on vacations with the princes and kept in touch with them, with both attending her wedding in 1999. Tiggy was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding. She was reportedly chosen a godmother for their first child, son Archie, although the couple hasn't publicly confirmed Archie's godparents, The Sunday Times reported.

Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir brought Tiggy Legge-Bourke back into the spotlight this year due to an investigation undertaken by the Queen's private secretary, Sir Robert Fellowes. To get the interview, the journalist allegedly faked an abortion "receipt" for Tiggy. Following a months-long investigation, Scotland Yard said that Bashir would not face criminal charges for allegedly falsifying financial records to obtain the sit-down in early March.

