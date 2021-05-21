In Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, election officials cited issues with their Dominion voting equipment at polling places last Tuesday. It elicited an answer from Dominion Voting Systems stating that it was a ballot screen error on the viewing screen's header, reported the Epoch Times.

Dominion says it was a ballot screen error, not a coding error

Accord to the voting firm, it verified to the election director that the problem had been identified. It was a ballot screen error that was on the header on the machine's view screen. Furthermore, all the ballots were printed with no mistake during the elections of the Republican header and the Republican primary election races.

The company gave more assurance to electoral officials in the county. They even said that all the machines used had made a correct ballot counting. Lastly, they offered their apologies for the confusion caused.

After voters in Luzerne County reported to PAHomepage, they were told by Bob Morgan, the Luzerne County Director of Elections, that the problem was caused by programming on the Dominion Voting Systems machines.

If Republican voters were accessing the voting machine to make their vote, the intro page reads, "Official Democratic Ballot," reported some voters. Due to the matter, a polling place in Kingston Township confirmed that voting on Tuesday had to be suspended. Pennsylvania election officials remarked that a "coding error" was not a good sign.

A statement by the Director of Elections mentioned to the Free Republic, "We want to reassure you that if you are a registered Republican, you should receive a special ballot code. Once you punched in the code, even though the header says "Democratic ballot," it's only for Republican-controlled races.

Voters informed Matthew Vough, a Democrat aspiring for county council, that his name was not seen on their ballot. Few Democrats, he said, got Republican ballots.

He then wondered how many Dems had voted for a Republican nominee due to the error. He added that votes might have been lost, so it was terrible for both party supporters. This error disadvantaged not only the Republicans.

Vough suggested that Luzerne County should end its formal contract with the Dominion voting systems. He said that the issue would be covered in the upcoming council meeting because the company's performance was not pleasing.

More issues were brought up in the PAHomepage, with some mentioning that mail-in ballots never had this difficulty when printed from the file. Furthermore, the county is collaborating with the company to fix the problems with the voting machines. All of the issues cropping up are concerning, to say the least, and should be resolved.

Morgan said it was not a problem of the county and that a "coding error" is a grave concern, even for Democrats.

He remarked, "We're putting up signs, and we've contacted each of the election judges. We requested that they post a sign at their polling location. We're enabling Republican voters to vote on a provisional or emergency ballot should they so wish."

