Michigan elections, according to an attorney, were caused by electronic manipulation. Influence via human error was minimal during the polls.

The Michigan elections said the attorney handling the case said that Trump's votes changed to Biden using software design to do it clandestinely.

Matthew DePerno contradicted the statement by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that it is human error. He added a computer program could only do a large number. Dominion Voting Systems customized to the specs of the Michigan DEMS electoral officers to maximize vote flips but were caught red-handed, reported Epoch Times.

He told these disturbing developments to the outlet Newsmax, as continual coverups by pro-Biden DEMS.

The plaintiff is William Bailey filing a case against Antrim County. It was a case of the county saying that Biden won the vote; he got 2,000 votes more, according to computer results but recounts then reset the lead of Trump by almost 4,000 votes than Biden. More of the incidents involving these compromised results.

Officials still alleged it was human, not computer error after indications point to Benson and other officials' voter fraud. Officials in Michigan are resisting computer forensics that can prove cheating happened.

The lawsuit allowed the examination of the Dominion Voting Systems program by experts who can dig up fraud. Subject to forensics were retrieved 16 thumb drives and 16 data cards, and the voting terminal was used to count the votes in the Antrim County clerk office.

He stated that experts have been checking the data since Sunday, which is giving indications of more compromised machines.

A week ago, Antrim County was told by a judge to keep all the records for vote counting, keep the voting terminal of and not connect it to the internet. Connecting to the internet might affect the stored data and purge or alter it. The plaintiff was authorized by the court to check all electronic devices for examination.

DePerno moved on Friday to ask the Antrim County Circuit Court to release what they found in forensics. Results will be released to the public to know what the election officials did on election day.

Since the results would be critical to Benson's office in which they did not comment. Even DePerno has not given a statement, same as Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy was not available despite what transpired during November 3.

Benson, a DEMS, according to her office, that is seen as the center of controversy, pre-empted the release of information called false.

Election officials called the forensics team as non-experts who checked the 'compromised' voting terminal and the images only computer forensics experts can draw out. But, the information is controlled by court order until allowed to be published.

Michigan officials are discrediting the information even before voters can see it. They claim that proofs of claims by witnesses and experts who have signed affidavits on penalty of perjury are not to be trusted. The officers gave no specific examples.

A statement was given that information has not been shown to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel or Benson. If there is indeed a compromised computer program or claims that human error is wrong, the next move will be what will be done if proven.

