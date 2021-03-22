Reports show that Antrim County prevented the use of the Dominion voting system in collecting votes. Instead, they will count and enter votes manually after the 2020 elections. Some want to use suspected Dominion voting systems but the threat of fraud decided on the rejection of electronic voting systems.

Dominion voting system avoided

Antrim county is one of the places where fraud was reported on November 3. To avoid the same problem caused by suspected Dominion voting machines, hand counting was decided. The proof was found when glitches were happening, reported the Blaze.

The schedule for May 4 Elections premiers the county. All the Antrim commissioners chose hand-counting the votes. The county clerk, Sheryl Guy, suggested $5,080 consultants to prep the taint voting interfaces.

An order locked anyone from tampering and using the voting machines. Attempts were made to erase the memory but have a hold order in place. They are evidence that could prove that Democrats committed fraud.

According to commissioner Terry VanAlstine who explained why there should be no voting machines on Epoch Times, the court order says the data on the machine is evidence. It won't be used per the Judge's order. It means the voting machine is not fit to be used for elections. No one can use it to keep the data intact. G

Still, the Democrat affiliates insist despite the order, that Dominion voting system is needed. They want to test them for accuracy before April 29 but, the order says don't touch the machines or the data.

Votes Flipped due to Computer Program, no Human Error as Reported

Guy wanted to hire a firm to remove and keep the hard drives, put in new ones. The information will be shared with 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer. But the Clerk was not trusted by many who doubted the move.

After a contested win by Biden, who allegedly got more votes than Trump, no one has confidence that Democrat-leaning officials will allow transparency.

Dale Eschenburg, a poll volunteer, spoke his thoughts because he objected. He said that the machines are used to cheat, not to vote fairly. Dominion should not be trusted, and election integrity is zero. He is one of the many who doubts the 2020 election results.

Some suggested buying a new voting machine but was denied. Each machine is worth $150,000, and courts should allow the use or just hand-count votes under fair conditions. Commissioners beat those wanting to use machines, hand counting is illegal in Michigan.

Due to circumstances, Antrim county will go ahead even if the state refuses. There might be actors who want to influence the primaries, but Ed Boettcher spoke. He said that those in the state could not stop them. Hand counting will happen no matter what they say. Interference might come from those against Antrim officials.

Boettcher added that ballots are untampered until touched. Manual counting will verify the votes, not unsafe machines. Certification will be done no other way else.

Last November, Guy admitted that the office made a mistake, not the Dominion voting systems. The discovered software glitch was not the problem. It took away 2000 votes from president Trump.

Audit Reports High Error Rate That Should Be Accounted for Dominion's Adjudication

The Chain of Custody Records for Absentee Ballots Cannot Be Found, DeKalb County

