The Los Angeles Class nuclear attack sub was first operated during the Cold War until 1991. Its job is to look for Soviet submarines that carried nukes and look for similar targets.

Los Angeles Class nuclear attack sub before the Sea Wolf

The attack sub was first put into service in 1976 when American was waging a Cold War against the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR); during this time, it is a potent weapon system in service until today, although the SSN 21 Sea Wolf Class will replace it eventually, noted Popular Mechanics.

In service are 16 in the Pacific, and 32 based in the Atlantic, reported Naval Technology. One of the last of the class first sailed in 1996, the USS Cheyenne, manufactured by the Northrop Grumman Ship Systems and General Dynamics Electric Boat Division—American companies specializing in shipbuilding.

Service during the Gulf War

A submarine force of nine Los Angeles attack subs was sent to fight in the 1991 Gulf War; they gave the Iraqis a taste of Tomahawk Cruise Missiles which were devastating weapons. Next, the old Cold War warrior saw service in Operation Iraqi Freedom in March/April 2003; 12 units were sent to the middle east. These subs fired Tomahawk TLAM cruise missiles as part of the US offensive.

Other than firing missiles, the Los Angeles Class Nuclear Attack Sub is made to kill other submarines, gather intelligence, show force, special operations, and other missions.

Weapons of the Los Angeles

Once engaged in combat, the sub has four 533mm torpedo tubes equipped with a Mark 117 torpedo fire control system, and torpedo tubes are found midship position. Made for aggressive action against ships and other subs, with 26 torpedo tubes that can fire Tomahawks, Harpoon, and Mark 48 ADCAP torpedoes.

Mark 48 torpedoes target ships on the surface and subs underwater that might try to dive deep to getaway. Torpedoes are guided by wire or use active or passive sonar, backup systems like multiple re-attack modes if targets are not sunk, uses extra built it programs to act independently. Extra anti-ship and sub armament include Mobile Mark 67 and Captor Mark 60 mines in its arsenal.

Missile capabilities of the class

Since 1982, the attack sub was upgraded with a vertical launch missile system (VLS), 12 tubes in all, seen on the Arleigh Burke destroyers and Ticonderoga class ship of the US Navy (USN), remarked Fas Org. Managing this collection of weapons is a Raytheon CCS Mark 2 combat data system that controls its weapons firing but improved with the AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System. This newer system was first seen on the SSN68 Los Angeles equipped in 2005.

It still has the Raytheon Tomahawk with 2,500-km as its attack range, can fly at subsonic speeds, and got Block III additions to its newest version in use. These missiles can carry nuclear warheads that are not standard, though it attacks radar sites at 450-km away. More advances on the missile were added in September 2004.

Additional missiles the Los Angeles Class nuclear attack sub include the Boeing Harpoon ant ship-missile, with radar homing and 255-kg warhead, and 130-km that flies faster than subsonic.

