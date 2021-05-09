The second Sunday of May in the United States typically starts with a bouquet, sometimes breakfast in bed, and homemade cards to celebrate Mother's Day. Here are some of the Mother's Day traditions around the world that you should know.

Mother's Day Traditions Around the World

Mother's Day is one of the special holidays that everyone celebrates across the globe. Each country has different ways of celebrating Mother's Day to honor all mothers who gave all their love and support to the family.

In the United States, Mother's Day is traditionally celebrated every second Sunday of May. This became a nationally recognized holiday across the country in 1914, according to a published article on Britco.

Here are some of the Mother's Day traditions around the world that you should know, according to a published article on Scholastic:

1. India

Durga, the goddess of mothers, is honored each October during the 10-day Durga Puja festival. The festival, which is believed to have originated in the sixteenth century, is both a ceremonial ceremony and a time for family reunions. Durga has returned to her parents' house to show off her children in one story. Families prepare meals, collect presents, and decorate their homes for the festival for weeks.

2. Japan

Following WWII, a variant of Mother's Day became popular to console mothers who had lost sons in the war. Carnations are commonly seen during this March holiday because they reflect the sweetness and stamina of motherhood in Japanese culture. Originally, children will give a red carnation to a living mother and a white one to a deceased mother. White has now become the standard color.

3. Ethiopia

The Antrosht festival, which takes place at the end of the rainy season in early autumn, is devoted to mothers. When the weather finally breaks, family members from all over gather at their homes for a big meal and celebration. Traditionally, daughters bring vegetables and cheese, while sons bring beef. They cook a meat hash and sing and dance to share the tales of family heroes.

4. United Kingdom

The fourth Sunday of Lent is "Mothering Sunday." In the 1700s, the day was commemorated by young house servants coming home to spend time with their mothers. This tradition arose from an older one in which families who had passed out would return to the church they had previously attended. Today, the holiday is also religiously based, with several churches giving out daffodils for children to present to Mom. Girls traditionally prepare a fruitcake for their mothers.

5. France

In 1920, the French government started granting awards to mothers of big families to thank you for their assistance in rebuilding the population after so many lives were lost in World War I. Following World War II, the government proclaimed the last Sunday in May to be Mother's Day. A flower-shaped cake has replaced the traditional gift.

6. Finland

On the second Sunday of May, Finns also observe Mother's Day. And the comparisons between the festival and the one in the United States don't end there. Finnish mothers, like American mothers, are showered with presents, roses, and the like. But the Finnish president still plays a role. Every year, the leader recognizes a community of outstanding mothers who their families or groups have selected. Recent selections include single mothers, adoptive mothers, and mothers who have adopted children with special needs.

