Although we must appreciate the wonderful superwoman in our life daily, Mother's Day merely comes once a year. A wallet is a functional and practical gift.

With the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not allowed to browse into malls. In-person Mother's Day brunches or any arrangement to commemorate the holiday are going to be on hold, so a token of thanksgiving for their work and love will suffice.

Word of caution: For your item to be delivered on time, it is suggested that you start shopping now as stock at even the largest retailers is constantly changing due to the surge in online shopping demand.

We took it upon ourselves to make the work easier:

1. Kinzd Slim Wallet for Women



(Click the photo to check the price)

Find security after sliding all your cards in this slim wallet by Kinzd.

Made with strong material, features include 1 ID card window, 6 card slots, and one receipt or money pocket.

The RFID blocking technology is the central feature that will maintain the safety of your vital card information. The manufacturer designed this slim wallet to prohibit remote access of your information indicated on your credit cards, debit cards, driver's license, and ID cards.

2. Dante Women RFID Blocking Wallet-Clutch Checkbook Wallet



(Click the photo to check the price)

This product merges flawless functionality with style, class, and elegance. It is distinctively designed for your boss mother who would not tolerate anything but the best.

Made of genuine leather, it is durable meaning it will not wear off after a long time. The spacious wallet has 3 bill compartments, a mobile device case, a checkbook compartment, and 21 card slots.

3. Itlsife Women's RFID Blocking Leather Clutch Wallet

(Click the photo to check the price)

The soft prime grained leather comes in 33 varied colors meaning you will have your option alongside RFID protection in this Itslife wallet.

It is fully optimized with 21 card slots, 3 full-length bill compartments, one zippered phone case location, and one snap cash pocket.



4. ANDOILT Women's Genuine Leather Wallet



(Click the photo to check the price)

The ANDOILT is especially functional for women with slim and long phones.

Its extra length compensates for the slimmer design to maintain that the wallet does not become bulky. It will be comfortable to carry it with your hands or slide it in your handbag's small space.

Its beauty comes from the genuine cowhide leather used to make it.

5. Travelambo Women's RFID-Blocking Bi-Fold Case Wallet

(Click the photo to check the price)

This bi-fold wallet features a timeless design that is stylish throughout time.

It is handmade and measures 7.5" by 4" by 1".

Features include 16 card slots and one ID window to display your driver's license. The zippered compartment is for the safe-keeping and easy access of your smartphone.

