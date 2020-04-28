Working out on a consistent basis can seem like a chore, but figuring out athletic clothes to wear should not be an additional burden. Comfort comes first before style, but you should still be presentable while putting all that hard work.

Spending the entire day in sweats was initially a fashion crime, but now, athleisure is in style. A hybrid of workout clothes and loungewear, athleisure makes for versatile ensembles that can transcend from the gym to the couch and even to the office.

If you do or do not dread working out, donning chic activewear provides additional motivation to hit the gym or jog outdoors.

We narrowed down these activewear products:

(Click the link to check the price)

These leggings have spunk thanks to its sparkly ombre effect.

The product merges both style and function, so you will feel comfortable wearing them, be it in a gym or onto the street. Even celebrities like J.Lo are head over heels with this comfy leggings.

While she is lifting weights and logging squats, Jennifer Lopez has also perfected donning cute and functional workout clothes. She designed this pair of leggings to make one's butt look good. She was spotted fresh from a gym session wearing them with a matching cream-hued sports bra coordinated with white and gold Adidas sneakers and an Hermès bag.

(Click the photo to check the price)

If you aim for ultimate comfort, these very warm and soft fleece-lined sweatpants are just the right thing for you.

With beyond 3,000 rave Amazon reviews, many customers love wearing them coordinated with a matching sweatshirt. You can wear this sweatpants while jogging or just working out at home.

We advise for you to order them a size down, as they come larger than anticipated, for a more fitted look.

Also Read: 5 Wallets to Gift Your Mother for Mother's Day

(Click the photo to check the price)

With over 4,000 rave reviews on Amazon, BALEAF bike shorts are lauded for being comfy in either running marathons or simply for style.

The tummy control top, the pockets, and the quality for the price are to be recognized.

Its unique length is a reminder of the bike short trend that all models are sporting. It comes in a variety of colors from basic black, to bright coral, and to lapis blue.

Customers agree, making the product have 1,200 5-star ratings.

(Click the photo to check the price)

At a budget-friendly price, this ensemble features a streetwear aesthetic.

With the mesh hoodie and panel leggings, the pieces are also suitable as a casual weekend look.



The brand also has a series of quality athletic wear at prices that can be easily handled by your bank account.

Related Article: Must-Have Baking Tools and Accessories for Beginners

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.