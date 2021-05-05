In the future, Australia will have a military crisis with the possible invasion of Taiwan by Chinese forces. This scenario is likely as Canberra feels a war with increased aggression by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

Last year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared that he would allocate $270 billion spanning ten years to prepare for a "poorer, more hazardous" planet, cited SBS News.

Canberra is worried that the nation down under is threaten by a Chinese attack that begins with conquering Taipeh, reported News Au.

One official said that go to war with what you have, not with what is needed. Considered an old saying that Aussie officials are taking seriously.

Despite admirals, generals, and politicians warning that perhaps a new Pacific war may happen in the next three to five years, the question is, does Australia have the resources it requires?

Morrison plans on anti-ship missiles, intelligent mines, and an underwater surveillance network as part of an expensive must-have defense system. Included is the acquisition of 12 new submarines and nine new frigates for the navy and making a super-fast missile and unmanned aerial vehicles to follow as well.

These ambitious arms buildups by Canberra to defend and repulse any Chinese invasion to be ready by 2030 to 2040.

Although experts are convinced that ten years is too long and is needed now, China is on the move in Taiwan, the South and East China Seas, and the Himalayan border with India are danger signs.

If push comes to shove, Australia will have a military crisis to use everything it has. New plans are made, and old plans to combat China are devised.

Australia is abandoning its original war plans. It's racing to brace for the most severe threat it's facing since World War II. Canberra is realistic that it just too close and can't be ignored.

One admission is that the United States, its most potent ally, will not help if China assaults. Aussies will have to fend for themselves.

After the end of the Cold War, Canberra has concluded that any substantial threat will be anticipated by at least ten years of warning that something is coming. The Defence Strategic Update for 2020 did away with that presumption, Australia noted.

When the global and regional order crashed in the 1930s and 1940s, the Prime Minister warned that China is the biggest threat since World War II; this is obvious with what is happening with Taiwan and other Asian countries threatened by Chinese military forces today.

Because of this, Morrison said Australia would be defended as best it can and continues its business as a nation.

Beijing blitzes Asia

For sure, if Taiwan falls, that will give Beijing access to the Western Pacific with their other stolen artificial islands.

Next will be Major US bases at Okinawa and in Japan under danger of attack. Guam will be very exposed, which is dangerous for the US and its allies.

It will put Canberra on the defensive, But, unlike in the past, Australian defenses can no longer rely on a "sea-air gap" to our north. Australia will have a military crisis that will affect its allies with marching Chinese military that even endangers the US.

