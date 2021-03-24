US Admiral says that China will try to conquer Taiwan. He warned that China's military buildup is not without reason.

The People"s Republic of China (PRC) is standing almost alone as Beijing's threats increase. America has a commitment to Taiwan, but Biden is no Pompeo or Trump.

US Admiral warns of Chinese aggression

According to U.S. Adm. John Aquilino he said Chinese is flexing its military muscle. Just waiting when the time is right, and when the US is weakest, reported the Epoch Times. This is what Adm. Aquilino said during his nomination hearing last Tuesday.

He added that Taiwan is in more danger than ever. With China getting bolder after Trump's failed re-election. US foreign policy is less tough under the Biden administration.

Aquilino will succeed Adm. Philip Davidson as commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). Aquilino was asked about Davidson's recent remark that Beijing could invade Taiwan in the next six years. He testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

There have been reports that the Chinese People' Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is winning the South China Sea. Recently their newest boat 'Type 55 Destroyer' was cruising in the Japan Sea making its presence felt.

In response, Aquilino said there were "multiple statistics to choose from" starting from 2021 to 2045. However, he declined to endorse the six-year forecast. Aquilino, on the other hand, warned of possible dangers to the self-governing nation.

The Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) was established under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. The Pentagon's annual spending bill to secure advanced military power said the US Admiral.

Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Russell Crosses Taiwan Strait After Chinese Aircraft Carrier Went for Sea Trials

That stops China's military challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The PDI is similar to the European Deterrence Initiative (pdf), which began in 2014, intending to improve US military readiness in Europe.

Congress could provide the PDI with around $27 billion in additional support from 2022 to 2027. According to INDOPACOM, it includes $4.6 billion in the fiscal year 2022. The money is used to create better weapons, such as a missile shield for Guam. Also, for cooperation with allies in the region.

Beijing will not stop until Taiwan is reclaimed as a mainland outpost territory. The CCP will not allow any country to stop China, even the United States. The communist wants Taiwan soon, by hook or crook.

Taiwan is an autonomous nation with its own democracy, military, constitution, and currency. Citizens elect all officials, not like China, run by the CCP. Washington doesn't have any diplomatic links with Taipei. It keeps a strong relationship through the Taiwan Relations Act for the US to supply Taiwan with military equipment for its own defense.

Will the U.S. back up Taiwan if the PLAN does attack the island? Nothing is sure. There is a policy of "strategic ambiguity that does not fully commit Americans to Taiwan's defense. It has not been tested yet, since China likes to play games.

Aquilino said that the U.S. Forces will not stay in one corner. A Taiwanese invasion will force the US to engage Beijing in any degree. America will not allow an armed invasion that affects its ally.

The US Admiral added that an enslaved Taiwan will affect the Indo-Pacific. But, the Taiwanese have enough arms to bloodify China's nose.

Biden Orders Dual Aircraft Carrier Drill in the South China Sea, China is not Pleased

Biden Takes Hardline Stance, Sends Warship into Taiwan Strait Amidst Chinese Threats

Upgraded American F-16s to Deter Aggression in the Taiwan Strait

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.