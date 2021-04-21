Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Urges President Joe Biden to Declare National Emergency on Border Crisis

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) called on President Joe Biden to address the "emergency" of illegal immigration at the southern border on Wednesday. "President Biden, if you want to stop the crisis that is unfolding here and can only get worse, you can declare a national emergency. And use your immense resources to stop what is happening here," said Ducey, a vocal opponent of the commander-in-chief.

Gov. Doug Ducey said the Arizona National Guard would first be stationed in Yuma but could be sent to other locations along the border due to the influx of illegal migrants. During a press conference in Yuma on Wednesday, Ducey defended his decision to declare a state of emergency in four border counties and urged the Trump administration to do the same.

Ducey chastised the Biden administration for delaying the border wall's construction. But he urged the president to work with the state to resolve the humanitarian crisis, NY Post reported. His comments came a day after declaring a national emergency and sent members of the National Guard at the state's expense to free up policing services. The Guard will assist in medical activities in detention facilities, oversee border camera operations, and gather and analyze data on smuggling rates, as per the AP News.

Owing to the public health directive issued at the onset of the pandemic, Customs, and Border Protection has limited the number of adult migrants seeking to enter the country. However, the Biden administration has permitted underage minors and certain families to live in the United States until they decide to stay through the asylum phase.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office reported Tuesday that National Guard forces would be deployed to the southern border in response to a recent surge of migrants detained by the Border Patrol. Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties, and Maricopa and Pinal counties have proclaimed states of emergency.

For weeks, the governor has blamed Biden solely for the migrant influx, citing the Democrat's decision to overturn a series of aggressive immigration measures put in place by his predecessor. During a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border last month, Ducey criticized Biden and his administration for being completely disconnected from facts on the ground, as per USA Today.

Upon returning, he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her the "worst possible candidate" to coordinate the administration's response and request federal money to send National Guard troops. The money did not seem to be arriving.

Although Ducey has singled out the Biden administration for the recent rise in Border Patrol apprehensions, experts believe the rise is due to a combination of reasons, including a backlog of asylum seekers, many from Central America. They have become more distressed after being trapped in Mexico for more than a year while awaiting trials in U.S. immigration courts under former President Donald Trump's policies.

According to the governor's office, a total of $25 million will be set aside to assist local and federal law enforcement officers, including state troopers. The announcement said Guard members would assist with medical operations at detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, collect data from public safety cameras, and analyze satellite imagery for current smuggling trends.

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, sent around 500 members of his state's National Guard to Texas, which has the highest number of recent arrivals. In his statement, Ducey said that he would fly to Yuma on Wednesday to meet with city authorities and law enforcement officers, Daily Mail reported.

Officials in small Arizona border towns such as Yuma, Ajo, and Gila Bend have asked the federal government to assist them in coping with small numbers of asylum seekers released in their cities by CBP officials who say they do not have the capacity to retain them. The towns lack the means to move the refugees to larger cities. They will receive temporary accommodation and logistical assistance in reuniting with families in other parts of the United States.

