Arizona AG Mark Brnovich sent a letter to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), asking them not to support a court-packing proposal by the House Democrats. They want to add four more judges to the present nine in the supreme court.

The Arizona AG asked the Arizona Democrats in a letter to help stop a bill from expanding the Supreme Court, which is nothing more than another power grab having more partial Democrat judges to push Biden'sBiden's agenda, reported the Epoch Times.

He was quoted on the matter.

"The principle that authority is divided between separate branches of government is at the heart of our Constitution. He went on to say, "This unique system creates checks and balances-an essential safeguard against any form of tyranny."

His response came after the packing proposal last week when he approaches the two Democrats of Arizona.

The Judiciary Act of 2021 will have four seats more to the nation's top court, having the effect of flipping the balance from six to three in favor of conservative-appointed justices or seven to six in the opposite direction.

Liberals have been trying to pack the courts, but they have stepped up after failing to stop the appointment of then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Democrats who forwarded the bill are Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), with Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), and Mondaine Jones (D-N.Y.). Their ultimate goal is to place judges who are not impartial but willing to agree to any whim of the Democrats.

Arizona AG Brnovich remarked to Sinema and Kelly that the move in the Lower House would be allowing a bill court-packing is unconstitutional; it will make the Supreme Court of the United States a shadow of itself.

Asking them if they knew the stakes, both Arizona Democrats must not allow such a destructive bill to pass.

Brnovich added," History it seems that when elected officials propose laws to address the Supreme Court's makeup, their real motives are less than honorable. In fact, in their search for more influence, these misguided acts have almost always attempted to circumvent the Constitution's values."

It is a veiled attempt at a power grab to control an independent judiciary.

He said that the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2019 that any attempt to pack the court is not good, former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt attempted the same thing.

The Arizona attorney general said the Supreme Court must be independent for any government component but uphold the United States Constitution. Judges in the highest court have no term limits; they will concentrate on the law, nothing more. No Republican or Democrat should attempt to co-opt the Supreme Court.

"I strongly urge you to speak out against any attempt to actively undermine the Constitution and the autonomy of our judiciary," Brnovich said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told in an interview with a conservative outlet that the attempts of Democrats to pack the court are a reckless and dangerous precedent for breaking the judiciary.

Arizona AG Mark Brnovich is against reckless court-packing as several Democrats like Nancy Pelosi. President Biden said he wouldn't do it as a candidate, but he is now.

