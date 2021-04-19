According to Sen. Graham, the move to pack the supreme court by the Biden administration is an attack on the Rule of Law. It comes as the Democrats need the Supreme Court to uphold their agenda that is not popular.

Sen. Graham said, to pack the Supreme Court is very wrong

This week, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated that attempts to expand the Supreme Court is the path to causing destruction and politicization of the highest court in the land. Last elections, then ex-VP Biden said he wouldn't pack the court, but he is trying it now, reported The Epoch Times.

He guested on the Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro and said that adding more than nine judges will destroy the rule of law. He said this is one of the most blatant assaults on the rule of law. It is also an attempt to behold the Supreme Court to the Democrats.

For the Republicans, it is another one of their naked power grabs to gain total control at any cost.

Graham was quoted on the court-packing in this statement. "I believe they want to turn the court on its head by stuffing it with liberals because they don't like the current composition. And what will happen is that [they] will change the number of justices any time one side takes over from the other."

He added the Democrats turn the Supreme Court into a political football, thus destroying the Supreme Court to push their unpopular policies.

In response to the new House Democrat proposal to pack the Supreme Court, Sen. Graham adds four more justices to already nine as mandated. If passed, it will be four more liberals who'll decide in favor of the administration.



The confirmation of then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was turned aside by the dominant GOP; liberals want to get back at the Republicans for her appointment.

The move to add more justices is sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). The deceptive "Judiciary Act of 2021" claims it will undo what the Republicans have done to damage the judiciary and democracy.

According to the House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jarrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), a co-sponsor, 13 judges were equivalent to 13 circuit courts. But, he avoids discussing if they would be partisan or liberal judges, another Democrat two-step.

Nadler added that nine justices are not enough with 13 circuits and many cases that Nancy Pelosi echoed. Since the introduction of the Markey and Nadler bill, conservatives and moderates opposed it in the press and said the Democrats intentionally undermined the trust in the Supreme Court with White House support.

Significant backlash adding justices came as groups of Republican lawmakers sponsored bills to keep only nine justices. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said they would stop expanding the court via a constitutional amendment, as the DEMS announced their bill on a packed Supreme Court.

Biggs called it a power grab to allow unconstitutional changes, like election laws, gun control, a border crisis to enable more voters to vote for them. He also fears that it might happen with a Democrat House, Senate, and White House. Sen. Graham has much to worry about in the attempt to pack the supreme court, just like Biggs.

