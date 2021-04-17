According to a report, the Biden Administration will be releasing about 400 migrants a day in two months. This comes as another situation that critics have scoured from the release of migrant criminals and sex offenders.

Reports say that President Joe Biden will release more migrants than was let into the US in early 2021. According to the republicans, the border crisis worsens, with Jen Psaki, White House Press secretary is seeing the actual score. Even Vice-President Kamala Harris has not visited the border since getting tapped to solve it, reported the Blaze.

The Washington Examiner gave the information about the planned release of the migrants crossing the border illegally. It will be an eight-fold increase compared to earlier statistics.

Migrants are removed from government custody and monitored by immigration officials before immigration courts decide their cases under the Immigration and Customs Enforcement program known as "alternatives to detention." It bears a similarity to the system used by the past administration.

Based on the Examiner, "the number of individuals participating in the ICE Alternatives to Detention program has expanded from 50 per day to 200 per day in March 2021. Within 90 days, the enrollment will increase substantially per a day."

The government has been overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of illegals crossing unlawfully, but the administration wants to make it look like the extra 400 migrants per day need better care for where they eat, sleep, and health care concerns. As the administration denies the border is a total mess, they ask Republican governors to accept immigrants, which was dismissed, leaving the Biden administration to look for solutions from ending Trump-era policies that kept the border orderly.



Another concern by many sectors is to divert resources from American citizens and let taxes paid to support them be used for immigrants brought in by coyotes and cartels.

Instead of admitting the President's almost knee-jerk reaction, anything Trump, like the stay in Mexico policy, they caused all the border chaos. Top Biden officials deny the problem could have been avoided if they listened to former immigration officials; they won't even answer border questions and evade the Democrats' blunder, serial dishonesty has shown itself in polling data.

Government data officially states that 172,000 have tried to cross into gaps in the US borders last March, that is a huge jump of 100,000 registered in February and 100,000 in January when Biden became President in a highly contested election. More minors made the journey as Biden's mixed messaging was exploited by cartels and coyotes.

One remark by many is why migrants come when there is an epidemic, and competitions for jobs will be more intense if migrants are admitted that makes conservatives assume that the President is anti-American, even ex-president Trump took a jab mocking Biden for all the problems at the border.

The document in the Washington Examiners hands shows that more migrants will see them coming over in 2021, the most in 20 years.

It's not just the Republicans tearing up the Biden administration for its plans to allow 400 migrants per day by June. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Biden is the reason for the border fiasco, and the White House never admits his blunder.

