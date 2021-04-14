The Guatemalan government last Tuesday said the Biden administration had no increased border security deal. It came as the president got squeezed from its ill-handling of the border crisis.

Despite what claims the government asserts that no such agreement was signed to send troops to control the migrant surge into the United States, the Epoch Times reported.

Guatemala sent 1,500 police officers and military personnel to its southern border on Monday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki and that they agreed to set up 12 posts along the path of the migrants.

"There was a pledge to improve border protection as a result of those discussions," Psaki told reporters in Washington. The Guatemalan government denied such a deal was even talked about.

Officials in Guatemala said that the 1,500 law enforcement and military personnel were already deployed to the border since last January. "From the start of his administration in January 2020, President Alejandro Giammattei has made a pledge to combat transnational threats such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and as a preventive measure against the pandemic," officials said.

The White House did not immediately answer a request for remarks about Guatamela's statement. On March 30, Vice President Kamala Harris talked with Giammattei on March 30. The White House claimed they reached an increased border security deal creating the conditions to expand opportunity for people to return or not leave, so they won't need to risk crossing into the US.

Texas, Missouri Attorneys General Sue President Biden for Shutting 'Remain in Mexico Policy'

One of the reasons why there is a spike in illegal border crossings is the administration repealed the border policies of Donald Trump, and reversing the 'Remain in Mexico' program got President Biden criticized severely.

In 2021, there were more minors at the border without parents or adult guardians; they doubled from February to March, the numbers reported are 9,271 to 18,663.

White House Domestic Policy Council aide Tyler Moran described the alleged deals with Guatemala and other countries as a way to shield children traveling to the United States during an appearance on MSNBC on Monday.

"We've reached deals with them to expand the number of troops on their own border. This has been settled upon by Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. That will not only discourage traffickers, smugglers, and cartels from exploiting children on their way here, but it will also protect those children," Moran added.

According to the White House, the alleged deals with Mexico and Honduras include deployment of their 10,000 troops across its southern border, which has doubled detentions, and the latter deploying 7,000 police and military personnel "to disperse a large contingent of migrants."

The Honduran defense minister Fredy Santiago Diaz indicate that it might send border troops, but an increased border security deal was never an agreement.

