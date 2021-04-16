According to the findings of an investigation by the State Department's internal watchdog, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, violated ethics rules by misusing government money for personal advantage.

Mike Pompeo and his wife made more than 100 demands to State Department staff that were considered personal. The Inspector General's office compiled a report in reaction to a whistleblower lawsuit.

For officials with whom Pompeo had a nongovernmental connection, the demands involved sending Christmas cards, making dinner plans, caring for their pets, purchasing tickets, and planning events.

Mike Pompeo, wife, used state resources for personal advantages

The report noted that Pompeo's wife directed the senior advisor to purchase presents such as gold nut bowls for guests at dinners that seemed personal rather than relevant to State Department business. According to Fox News, the State Department's policy on whether discretionary grants should be used in this way should be clarified, the inspector general recommended.

Pompeo has violated federal standards of ethical conduct, according to the Inspector General's office. However, Mike Pompeo is not subject to legal sanctions because he is no longer Secretary of State, said the office. Pompeo joined Fox News earlier this month as a contributor.

Investigators discovered emails wherein the Pompeos attempted to persuade workers to book movie tickets, let their dog out, and even avoid paying an $8 charge to get a cake cut on their son's birthday. According to the IG, none of it was government business.

The report found that in June 2018, the Secretary ordered a career employee to make a Sunday brunch reservation for him and his wife at the Cheesecake Factory, referring to the famous chain restaurant. The report backs up recent claims that the Pompeos made their staff perform duties related to their dog's wellbeing.

Mike Pompeo, wife allegedly asked staff to do personal requests

Staff was also hired to assist with carry-out meals at the Pompeo's, Daily Mail reported. "In July 2018, Mrs. Pompeo ordered a career staff member to accompany the wife of Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl to help her pick up dinner from a restaurant for the Pompeos and the Brechbuhls before a social outing," based on another restaurant booking example. When Pompeo was in office, he and his family remained in government housing.

That did not save Mrs. Pompeo from attempting to avoid paying a caking fee on a visit to a New York restaurant. In a late December interview with investigators, Mike Pompeo stated that he had not paid the staffer or anyone individually for jobs that he either regarded to be relevant to government business. Or to be little favors that long-time associates would regularly do for each other.

On the other hand, the inspector general pointed out that the ethics laws made no exception for minor special favors, as per the NBC News. It said, "Rather, the rules forbid any use of a subordinate's time for personal purposes unless money is received."

The lawyer, William Burck, said in a response attached to the document that the report was biased and unfit for publishing. Pompeo had shaken up the inspector general's office by firing the former chief, something some said was done to halt potentially embarrassing probes into his time at the department.

