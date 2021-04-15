Trump Slams Biden for 'Politically Correct' Military After Nominating First Female Army Secretary

In a podcast, former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden, claiming that he pushed the military to become "politically correct" by implementing progressive and gender-inclusive policies.

On a podcast with a former White House aide on Tuesday, Trump blasted his successor for turning the U.S. military into a global laughingstock. On "America First with Sebastian Gorka," Trump said, "I think they're laughing at us like they've never laughed before."

Gorka had asked Trump about the military's female-shaped body armor and maternity flight suits. According to NY Post, Gorka also said that morale is low at the Army base in Fort Bragg.

Gorka's questions come a day after Biden nominated the first female Army secretary, just a month after he overturned Trump's ban on transgender service members in the military. Trump did not say anything about those policies or Gorka's claims about low morale, but he did say that Biden's actions had made the U.S. military weak.

"Our politically correct military services, handing out documents complaining about all kinds of topics that shouldn't be debated, that shouldn't even be considered," he added. "America is stronger, at home and around the world, because it is inclusive," responded the Biden administration. The military is no exception. In 2017, Gorka resigned from his role as a Trump White House aide.

Biden has promoted female generals and nominated the first woman to be Secretary of the Army since taking office. He also overturned Trump's transgender service member ban, which Trump revealed via tweet in July 2017 and surprised White House and Pentagon officials.

Biden revoked the order five days into his presidency. Although Trump did not detail Biden's legislative reforms, he did accuse him of being an embarrassment, Daily Mail reported.

Trump argued that under Biden's rule, the government is ignoring troops' needs and withdrawing from new advancements such as the development of the Space Force and equipping the military with modernized equipment and resources.

The White House announced Monday that President Biden would appoint Christine Wormuth to be Army Secretary, making her the first woman in the role if she is confirmed. Wormuth most recently led Biden's Pentagon transition team, taking over after Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks stepped down to concentrate on her confirmation process.

Wormuth is also the head of the RAND Corporation's International Security and Defense Policy Center, as per The Hill. Under the Obama administration, she served at the Pentagon. She was undersecretary of defense for policy from 2014 to 2016, the department's third most crucial civilian position, in which she "instructs two secretaries of defense on the wide spectrum of international policy and national security issues," according to the White House.

If confirmed, she will lead the Army when it, like the other military branches, is undergoing modernization in preparation for the period of so-called excellent power rivalry with China and Russia. Biden would also appoint former Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) to be undersecretary of defense for personnel and preparation. Susanna Blume is the head of the Pentagon's Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) office.

