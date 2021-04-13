A New York parent who wants to marry their own adult offspring is suing to overturn laws hindering the incestuous practice. The parent called it a matter of "individual autonomy."

Parent Sues to Marry Adult Child

According to court papers, the determined parent would like to remain anonymous because their request is "an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant." The parent contends in the Manhattan federal court claim issued on April 1, "Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality," reported Fox News.

The papers do not expound on the parent and their adult child. It did not identify their ages, genders, hometowns, or the nature of their relationship. According to the filing, the proposed spouses are biological parent and child, the proposed spouses are adults, and the proposed spouses cannot procreate as a pair.

Incest Is a Felony in New York

Under New York laws, incest is a third-degree felony in the stated. A person guilty could be sentenced to up to four years in prison. An incestuous marriage would be void, and the parties involved will be facing fines and further prison time.

The filing refers to the pairing as Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable or PAACNP. It further adds that parent-and-adult-child couples for whom procreation is impossible could aspire to the transcendent purposes of marriage and find fulfillment in the highest form, reported LAD Bible.

The anonymous parent seeks a judge to declare the incest laws as unenforceable and unconstitutional to be allowed for a PAACNP couple. Meanwhile, according to Manhattan family and matrimonial law attorney Eric Wrubel, it will likely not be doable. "The closest you can come is Woody Allen, and that wasn't his daughter, it was an adopted child whom he never adopted and it still turns people's stomachs," reported Daily Caller.

Individuals seeking to get married in five towns have to declare that there are no legal impediments to the marriage. Also, marriage licenses in the five boroughs necessitate potential spouses to list their birth parents. According to the parent behind the lawsuit, they would "sustain emotional harm" if they become hitched as a Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable couple imposed by the current laws.

A state appeals court in 2014 unanimously approved a case involving a woman wedded to her mother's half-brother. It noted the genetic relationship was the equivalent of first cousins. However, that ruling cited "the almost universal horror" with which a parent-child marital union is viewed.

The parent remarked they would like to propose to their adult child but cannot due to current laws. According to New York University law professor Professor Sylvia Law, she does not believe there is a big popular movement. However, she thinks so long as they have kept records, there have been previous cases. She continued it is an area where she believes the majority of people would say the government has a right to implement the rules, even if they do not apply to all situations.

