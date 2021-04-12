A royal biographer has cautioned that if Prince Harry returns to the UK unapologetic about Megxit, he fears being "permanently divorced" from the Royal Family.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex will attend his grandfather's funeral, while his pregnant wife Meghan will remain in California. It will be Prince Harry's first meeting with other family members since his explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired last month.

However, royal biographer Tom Bower wrote in the Sun that as Harry returns to the UK, he must not be unapologetic for recent events. Bower wrote, "Now Harry must confront the consequences of his actions. Negotiations for his return to the United Kingdom for Prince Philip's funeral are likely to be tense. The limited number of mourners allowed at the funeral, just 30 due to COVID-19 restrictions, would add to the tension. Much will depend on whether Charles and William are willing to seek reconciliation."

It comes as Prince Harry arrives in the UK from California, where he will attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral next weekend with the rest of the royal family. After returning to Britain on Sunday, Harry and his family are "united in mourning" at Prince Philip's death, and he is now quarantined. On Saturday, April 17, a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the exact location where Harry and Meghan married in 2018.

Due to her pregnancy, Meghan Markle will remain in California while her husband Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom to attend Prince Philip's funeral, according to a source. Prince Harry will attend his grandfather's funeral, who died Friday at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

But the Duchess of Sussex will not. Markle's doctor has ordered her not to travel with her husband because she is heavily pregnant with their second child, an anonymous source told US Weekly. "Meghan will remain in the state of California. She is unable to comply with the doctor's instructions," the outlet was informed by a source. "She's too far along to travel, and it's advised that she take it easy in the months ahead."

The report said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being "extra cautious" about Markle's health after a miscarriage last year, as per the IBT. Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting a baby girl this time during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March and that the duchess' due date is in the summer.

In a heartbreaking personal essay for The New York Times in November 2020, Markle discussed her miscarriage. The duchess shared about the traumatic event that happened last summer and how she and Prince Harry grieved.

