Chris Christie Accuses President Joe Biden of Lying About Infrastructure Plan

Chris Christie accused President Joe Biden of "lies" about the massive infrastructure funding plan's contents, but opponents immediately questioned Christie's credentials, recalling his notorious "Bridgegate" fiasco.

Christie accused Biden of lying about the infrastructure plan

"You can't name a $400 billion effort to push state unionization infrastructure because you're talking about rising Medicaid benefits in states," Christie said on ABC News' This Week on Sunday. Congress is now considering Biden's $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure bill, which provides money for physical infrastructure, including highways and bridges, telecommunications, power grid, and water resources.

"President Biden needs to level with the American people on the fact that his 'infrastructure' plan is a $2.25 trillion liberal wish list with just about 25% spending on conventional infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, and railways," Christie wrote in a tweet later on Sunday.

However, the recent Republican governor of New Jersey came under fire, with many remembering the notorious 2013 'Bridgegate' controversy.

The phrase applies to a week of devastation on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan, reportedly in revenge for the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, where the traffic came to a halt. Christie aides were convicted in a federal probe into the incident, but Christie was never prosecuted, Daily Mail reported.

Sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday that Biden expects to meet with a bipartisan panel of U.S. House and Senate lawmakers on Monday to discuss his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure and employment package. According to a spokeswoman, Sen. Deb Fischer, the senior Republican on the Commerce Committee's surface transportation and other issues subcommittee, was invited to the conference. Biden will "welcome members of both parties here when they arrive next week," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package is unnecessary

In March, jobs growth soared, with 916,000 nonfarm jobs added, far beyond expectations. Politicians will run to the microphones in typical situations to proclaim the good news.

President Biden, on the other hand, made no mention of it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately contradicted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as he said economic forecasts looked great. Since telling the facts about the booming economy disproves Biden's $2.3 trillion "infrastructure" plan as necessary or even responsible.

This bill has little to do with job creation. It's all about bribing Democratic voters, funneling taxpayer funds into union accounts, and allowing the government to decide how money is spent. Just 30 percent of the bill is reserved for infrastructure. The majority of it entails direct donations to liberal groups.

Without the "infrastructure" bill, according to Moody's Analytics, the economy will gain 16.3 million jobs. If you vote yes, you can add 2.7 million new jobs at a rate of $852,000 per job.

That is why Pelosi and Biden are so eager to dismiss or lie about the economy. They don't want Americans to realize that this spending binge is unnecessary, as per New York Post.

